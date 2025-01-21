The job market is evolving rapidly, and to stay competitive in 2025, job seekers must update their resumes to highlight relevant skills.

Outdated skills can reduce your chances of standing out to employers and passing through Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Keeping your resume updated is essential for success in today’s competitive job market. It’s not just about what skills you list, but also about ensuring they are in line with current demands.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the following are five skills that should be avoided on your resume in 2025, along with advice on how to replace them with more relevant competencies.

1. Basic microsoft office suite knowledge

Basic knowledge of programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is now expected. Instead of listing Microsoft Office Suite, highlight specialized software relevant to your field. For example, project management tools like Asana or Monday.com, data analysis software like Tableau or Power BI, or design programs like Adobe Creative Suite should be highlighted. These programs are more likely to align with industry needs and make your skills stand out to employers.

2. General social media management

“Social media management” is now too general, as platforms continue to evolve. In 2025, employers will look for more specific skills. If you have social media experience, focus on areas like content creation, social media ads (e.g., Facebook Ads or LinkedIn Ads), and analytics tools like Google Analytics. Highlighting these skills shows employers you are current with trends and strategies.

3. Overused terms like “hardworking” or “dedicated”

While qualities like being hardworking or dedicated are valued, DAAD cites that these terms are subjective and can’t be directly proven on a resume. Instead of stating these traits, show them through specific examples of your work. For instance, rather than saying “hardworking,” describe a project where you exceeded expectations, such as, “Led a team to complete five projects ahead of schedule, improving operational efficiency by 20%.” This provides tangible evidence of your abilities and work ethic.

4. Basic customer service skills

Employers now expect basic customer service skills as a given. Instead of just listing customer service experience, highlight your expertise in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools like Salesforce or HubSpot. Also, emphasize your conflict resolution abilities and skills in building long-term customer relationships, showing you can make a deeper impact on the customer experience.

5. The Phrase “Team Player”

The phrase “team player” is overused on resumes. Instead, show your collaboration skills with specific examples. Describe a project where you worked with a team, the challenges faced, and the results achieved. This demonstrates your ability to contribute to group goals and highlights your teamwork.

What to know:

Including outdated skills on your resume can reduce your chances of getting noticed by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), which are used by many employers to screen resumes. These systems look for specific keywords that match the job listing.

If your resume contains outdated skills, it may not have the keywords the ATS is searching for, causing it to be ignored. Furthermore, the ATS might interpret these outdated skills as a lack of knowledge of newer technologies, negatively affecting your chances of moving forward in the hiring process.

To avoid listing outdated skills, it’s important to regularly review and update your resume. Research job descriptions to identify current trends and keywords specific to your industry.

Staying informed about emerging technologies and industry practices will ensure your skills remain relevant and aligned with employer expectations. By focusing on in-demand skills, you improve your chances of passing through ATS filters and landing an interview.

Your resume is a reflection of your professional capabilities. By focusing on current, industry-relevant skills, you can make a stronger impression on employers and stand out in a rapidly changing job market. Keeping your resume up to date is key to securing opportunities in 2025 and beyond.