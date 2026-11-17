Elektron Energy has signed an agreement to acquire Shell’s 100% ownership interest in Daystar Power Group, a renewable energy company operating across five West African countries.

Elektron Energy has signed an agreement to acquire Shell’s 100% ownership interest in Daystar Power Group, a renewable energy company operating across five West African countries.

This is according to a statement seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The acquisition, which will be executed through Elektron Renewables Limited, a subsidiary of Elektron Energy Development Strategies Limited, will bring Daystar’s approximately 150MW solar and hybrid energy platform under Elektron’s ownership.

Elektron agrees to acquire Shell’s Daystar stake

Elektron Energy will acquire Shell Overseas Investments B.V.’s entire ownership interest in Daystar Power Group through its subsidiary, Elektron Renewables Limited.

The transaction is expected to combine Elektron’s experience in developing energy infrastructure with Daystar’s regional presence, renewable energy expertise and established customer base.

“Elektron Renewables Limited, a subsidiary of Elektron Energy Development Strategies Limited (Elektron), has signed an agreement to acquire Shells Overseas Investments B.V.’s 100% ownership interest in Daystar Power Group (Daystar),” the statement read in part.

Daystar operates across Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo, providing solar and hybrid energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers.

Its approximately 150MW solar and hybrid platform will become part of Elektron’s energy infrastructure and renewable energy operations once the acquisition is completed.

However, the transaction remains subject to regulatory conditions and approvals. Daystar’s day-to-day operations will continue without changes until completion.

Elektron targets wider West African energy market

Elektron Energy said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to build a diversified cleaner energy platform and expand its ability to provide reliable power solutions across West Africa.

According to the company’s Co-CEO and CFO, Deen Solebo, Daystar’s solar and hybrid energy capabilities will strengthen its existing energy infrastructure and renewable energy operations.

“In our recent history, Elektron has been committed to developing commercially viable energy infrastructure designed around the needs of mission-critical businesses,” Solebo said.

He added that the acquisition would strengthen the company’s capacity to provide reliable and scalable energy solutions across West Africa.

Daystar’s business model involves providing solar and hybrid power systems to businesses, helping customers reduce their reliance on conventional electricity sources without having to directly manage the equipment and its maintenance.

Its customers include Nigerian Bottling Company, 7Up Nigeria, Seplat Energy and UAC Foods Nigeria, reflecting its presence among manufacturers and other commercial and industrial users.

Shell acquired Daystar Power in 2022

Shell completed its acquisition of Daystar Power in December 2022, bringing the Lagos-based renewable energy company under its ownership as part of its renewable energy and power solutions business.

Daystar was established in 2017 to provide integrated solar and hybrid energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across West Africa.

At the time of the acquisition, Daystar said the deal would help accelerate its mission to deliver lower carbon emissions and power cost savings to businesses across Africa.

The company’s co-founder and then Chief Executive Officer, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, said demand for solar energy was growing in its markets and that its installed solar capacity was on track to increase by 135% in 2022.

Daystar also said it would continue operating as a standalone business, with its headquarters remaining in Lagos.