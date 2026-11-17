Optimus Bank Limited, a dynamic Nigerian financial institution committed to redefining the banking experience, has announced its audited financial results for the Half year ended June 30, 2026.

Optimus Bank Limited, a dynamic Nigerian financial institution committed to redefining the banking experience, has announced its audited financial results for the Half year ended June 30, 2026.

The Bank reported a 103.9% year-on-year increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N24.55 billion, compared with N12.04 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The impressive performance was underscored by an upgrade in the Bank’s credit rating by Agusto & Co. to A- (Long-Term) and A1 (Short-Term), with a Stable Outlook.

The results reflect strong growth in interest income, an expanded balance sheet and a strengthened capital position, reinforcing the Bank’s capacity to pursue sustainable growth and deepen support for customers across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Interest income increased by 101.9% to N42.42 billion, compared with N21.01 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose by 84.3% to N15.96 billion, up from N8.66 billion in H1 2025.

Total assets grew by 65.3% to N472.69 billion as at June 30, 2026, compared with N286.02 billion at the end of December 2025. Customer deposits increased by 10.7% to N126.32 billion, from N114.12 billion at year-end 2025. Gross loans and advances grew by 26.2% to N149.12 billion, from N118.16 billion at year-end 2025, supported by the Bank’s strengthened capital base.

Shareholders’ equity rose by 222.7% to N229.80 billion, from N71.20 billion at the end of 2025, driven by additional capital from the recapitalization exercise and retained earnings. As at June 30, 2026, the Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 53.0%, significantly above the 10% regulatory minimum for banks with a national license.

Agusto & Co. cited the Bank’s strong capitalization, liquidity profile and profitability among the key factors supporting its assessment. The rating upgrade reflects the progress made in strengthening the Bank’s financial position and effectively managing its risk assets.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, Managing Director of Optimus Bank, said:

“Our H1 performance reflects the progress we are making in building a strong, resilient, and growth-focused institution. The significant improvement in profitability, strengthened capital position, and rating upgrade by Agusto & Co. reinforce our commitment to building a bank that customers and businesses can rely on.

“As we move into the second half of the year, our focus remains on delivering value to our customers, expanding access to relevant financial solutions, and supporting businesses and individuals with the banking services they need to grow.”

Optimus Bank will continue to focus on digital innovation, service excellence, and responsible growth as it expands its customer base and contributes to economic activity across Nigeria.

About Optimus Bank Limited

Optimus Bank Limited is a Nigerian commercial bank focused on delivering modern, customer-centric financial solutions to individuals and businesses. Through innovation, service excellence, and a commitment to inclusion, the Bank aims to make banking simpler, smarter, and more responsive to customers’ evolving needs.