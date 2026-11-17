Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited has completed the acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc’s 73.29% stake in Livestock Feeds Plc in an all-cash transaction valued at N19.5 billion.

Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited has completed the acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc’s 73.29% stake in Livestock Feeds Plc in an all-cash transaction valued at N19.5 billion.

The deal has now triggered changes to the company’s board.

Livestock Feeds disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public dated November 17, 2026, and signed by its Company Secretary, Rose Hamis.

FCCPC, SEC, NGX approve deal

The completion of the transaction follows the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the SEC and the NGX.

“Livestock Feeds PLC hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (‘NGX’), the Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) and the investing public of the completion of the sale by UAC of Nigeria PLC (‘UAC’) of its 73.29% shareholding in the Company to Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited, following receipt of the requisite approvals from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the SEC and NGX,” the company stated.

The transaction, which was earlier announced on September 30, 2026, was valued at N19.5 billion, representing an implied price of N8.85 per Livestock Feeds share.

Three directors resign as five new members join board

Following the completion of the acquisition, three directors, Adebolanle Badejo, Temitope Omodele and Chiamaka N. Uwaegbute, resigned from the board with effect from November 17, 2026.

Five new directors were appointed on the same date: Sam Okuwlehi, Seyi Ebenezer, Professor Franklin Nnaemeka Ngwu, Mary Mulili and Farrukh Siddiqui.

Okuwlehi is the Chief Executive Officer of LATC. He previously held senior positions at Kenya Airways/KLM, including Country Manager for Cameroon and Area Vice President for Europe and the United States.

Ebenezer is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Payaza Africa Limited, a payment gateway company. He previously held senior roles at Keystone Bank and Access Bank and is a chartered accountant.

Ngwu is a Professor of Strategy and Corporate Governance at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, where he also serves as Director of the Public Sector Initiative. He previously worked as a consultant with the African Development Bank Group.

Mulili is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Kenya. She has 25 years of banking experience, having worked at institutions including GTBank, Kenya Commercial Bank and I&M Bank. She also chaired the audit committee of the Kenya Meat Commission.

Siddiqui is a founding partner of Emerging Capital Management Partners, a Dubai-based advisory firm, and a Group Advisor at Sunbeth Global Concepts. He previously served as a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase.

Leveraging experience of reconstituted board

With the changes, Livestock Feeds now has an eight-member board.

The company said it looked forward to leveraging the experience of the reconstituted board as it builds on its heritage and strengthens its position in Nigeria’s animal feed industry.

The acquisition marks a change in the ownership structure of Livestock Feeds, with Sunbeth taking over UAC’s majority shareholding following the completion of the regulatory process.