Beyond the Asphalt: how Jetour’s High-Octane Lagos convoy brought clean water and hope to Iwerekun Orile

On Saturday, September 19, 2026, the roar of modern horsepower met the rhythm of drumming and celebration in Iwerekun Orile, Ibeju Lekki.

On Saturday, September 19, 2026, the roar of modern horsepower met the rhythm of drumming and celebration in Iwerekun Orile, Ibeju Lekki.

Jetour Nigeria proved that the ultimate destination of any journey isn’t just where the road ends, it’s the lives transformed along the way.

As part of the “2026 Jetour Africa Expedition: A Road Trip Beyond Limits,” a striking fleet featuring the Jetour Dashing, X50, X70 Plus, X90 Plus, T2, T2 PHEV, X70 PHEV, and the flagship G700, embarked on an ambitious test of endurance.

Following a vital road safety briefing by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Deputy Corps Commander Zonal Training Officer, Lagos, Mrs Esther Uzoma, and with seamless escort from the Nigeria Police Force and LASTMA, the convoy rolled out of Falomo Square, Ikoyi, turning heads across Victoria Island before pushing past the city’s glossy borders.

Drivers and enthusiasts left the comfort of tarmac behind, putting the SUVs to the ultimate test across the unforgiving, swampy, and rock-strewn trails of the Coastal Highway. Yet, the real test of the day wasn’t mechanical resilience; it was human connection.

The convoy’s final stop was the Roman Catholic Mission Primary School in Iwerekun Orile, where dust and exhaustion gave way to unbridled joy. There, Jetour officially commissioned a brand new, solar-powered borehole, delivering clean, reliable running water to a community that has spent generations yearning for it.

The reception was deeply moving. School children broke into vibrant cultural dances,

welcoming the convoy alongside elders, farmers, and market women. Beyond water, the team distributed food supplies to households, while pupils beamed with arms full of new books and refreshments.

“This is where adventure meets purpose,” said Jetour Nigeria representative Kemi Adeola. “Our mission doesn’t stop at building capable vehicles; it lives in our pledge to drive tangible progress and touch the hearts of the communities we reach.”

For the community, the impact was profound. High Chief Michael Oluwa hailed the water project as an unprecedented miracle in Iwerekun Orile’s history, pledging that the community would cherish and protect it.

Equally overcome with emotion was the school’s head teacher, Mrs. Ariyike Bakre. “This is a special lifetime gift,” Bakre said, moved by the sight of water flowing on the school grounds. “It’s my first time seeing a solar-powered borehole. I am grateful to God for making this possible in my time, and for allowing our elders to witness this day. We cannot thank Jetour Nigeria enough, this water changes everything for our children and our people.”

The day wound down at a tranquil beach lounge, where drivers and organizers gathered to celebrate the journey over good food, music, and shared memories.

It was a fitting close to an unforgettable expedition: one that conquered demanding terrain, ignited the spirit of adventure, and left behind a lasting lifeline of clean water.

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