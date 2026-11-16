Glovo launches landmark safety and financial literacy trainings in Lagos and Abuja

Glovo, a leading multi-category technology company, has successfully held its Rider Safety and Financial Literacy Event, also known as Courier Day, in Lagos and Abuja.

Glovo, a leading multi-category technology company, has successfully held its Rider Safety and Financial Literacy Event, also known as Courier Day, in Lagos and Abuja.

The programme equipped riders with practical skills in road safety, emergency response, financial management and personal development.

The training held in Abuja on November 6th, 2026, and in Lagos on November 13th, 2026, brought together riders for capacity-building sessions aimed at promoting safer delivery practices, improving financial awareness, and expanding access to learning opportunities beyond their current capabilities.

The programme featured sessions led by the Nigerian Red Cross, VNL Capital, OPay and Glovo. The Nigerian Red Cross provided training on first aid and emergency response, while VNL Capital offered guidance on stock investments and investment strategies. OPay facilitated discussions on financial literacy, and Glovo introduced riders to its e-learning platforms and opportunities for further learning and upskilling.

Speaking at the event, Oluwaseun Okugboye-Bello, Head of Operations, Glovo Nigeria, explained that equipping riders with practical knowledge is a core part of Glovo’s commitment to improving riders’ safety, financial awareness, and access to personal development opportunities.

“We want to equip riders with practical skills and knowledge that can help them stay safe on the road, make informed financial decisions and take advantage of opportunities for personal and professional development,” he said.

Building on its rider safety efforts, including the introduction of a road safety feature and in-person training of riders in April 2026, Glovo continues to partner with relevant organisations through initiatives such as Courier Day to promote road safety, strengthen financial literacy and expand access to learning opportunities that support riders’ well-being and personal and professional development.

About Glovo

Glovo is a leading technology platform connecting customers, businesses, riders and brands, offering multi-category on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers, supermarkets, and high-street retail stores. As a frontrunner in Quick Commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, Glovo’s vision is to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 21 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

For more information about Glovo, please visit: https://about.glovoapp.com