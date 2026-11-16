Lodapoint launches truck-hailing platform, engages over 10,000 trucks

Nigerian mobility and logistics technology company Lodapoint has launched its truck-hailing platform, connecting businesses and individuals that need to move goods with vehicle owners and transport operators.

Nigerian mobility and logistics technology company Lodapoint has launched its truck-hailing platform, connecting businesses and individuals that need to move goods with vehicle owners and transport operators.

The company says it has engaged more than 10,000 trucks across different categories as it builds its supply network.

The launch follows a B2B pilot involving actual freight movements, which Lodapoint says helped it refine its technology and operating model.

Digitising truck sourcing

For many businesses, finding the right vehicle can still depend on calls to transporters and agents, established relationships and manual negotiations.

Lodapoint is attempting to aggregate that fragmented supply and demand digitally.

Customers provide their pickup point and destination, select the type of vehicle required and request it through the app.

Available categories range from vans and pickups for smaller loads to larger trucks for heavier freight, supporting both intrastate and interstate movements.

“Our objective isn’t simply to put truck booking online,” said Ahmad Mustapha Ado, Founder and CEO of Lodapoint. “We’re building a marketplace where businesses can access transport capacity more efficiently and transporters can access more demand.”

Customers can also track trips digitally while goods are in transit.

According to Farouk Umar Aminu, CTO of Lodapoint, building technology for freight requires accounting for variables that are less pronounced in conventional ride hailing.

“Different loads require different vehicles, routes and operating requirements,” Aminu said. “The technology has to account for that complexity while keeping the experience simple for the customer.”

The utilisation opportunity

For transporters, one potential benefit of aggregating demand is better vehicle utilisation.

A truck that completes a delivery may not immediately find a suitable load for its next movement, resulting in idle time or an empty journey.

A digital marketplace cannot eliminate that imbalance, but bringing demand from multiple businesses together could increase opportunities to match available vehicles with suitable loads.

Lodapoint says its more than 10,000 engaged trucks represent the supply network it is developing, rather than 10,000 vehicles all being fully onboarded and simultaneously available.

The company is also exploring logistics hubs and truck parks that could eventually complement its digital freight marketplace, although these remain part of its longer-term strategy.

Truck hailing is the first stage of Lodapoint’s broader rollout.

The company plans to roll out an on-demand delivery service for parcels and smaller items across Kano, Lagos and Abuja, before expanding to other Nigerian cities. Tricycle and ride hailing are expected to follow.

Together, the services form part of Lodapoint’s ambition to build one platform for moving people, packages and goods.