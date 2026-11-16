Coca-Cola HBC sets Nov 23 date for listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Coca-Cola HBC has set November 27, 2026, as the completion date for its $2.6 billion acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), strengthening its position as one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers on the continent.

Coca-Cola HBC will begin trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on November 23, ahead of the expected November 27 completion of its R44 billion ($2.6 billion) acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

The company disclosed this in a pre-listing announcement issued on Monday, November 16, confirming that its secondary listing on the JSE’s main board had been approved.

The listing will give local and international investors another platform to trade Coca-Cola HBC shares as the company prepares to expand its African operations through the acquisition of a 75% stake in CCBA, one of the continent’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers.

Coca-Cola HBC JSE listing takes effect November 23

The secondary listing will give local and international investors another platform to buy and sell Coca-Cola HBC shares, expanding access to the company’s stock in the South African market.

“The listing, effective 23 November, comes ahead of the anticipated completion of Coca-Cola HBC’s acquisition of CCBA,” the statement read in part.

The group will retain its existing listings on the Financial Conduct Authority’s Official List, the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Athens.

Coca-Cola HBC said the listing reflects its commitment to South Africa and the wider African continent.

“The Secondary Listing underpins Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to South Africa and the African continent, which will be an important driver of the Company’s further growth,” the statement added.

The company added that the secondary listing would provide global and local investors with another stock exchange through which to invest in its shares and participate in its future growth following the acquisition.

Coca-Cola HBC advances $2.6bn African acquisition

Coca-Cola HBC’s planned acquisition of a 75% stake in CCBA for approximately R44 billion ($2.6 billion), involving two separate transactions with existing shareholders, had been reported earlier.

The company will acquire a 41.52% stake from European Refreshments Unlimited Company and Coca-Cola Holdings Africa Ltd, both subsidiaries of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), for approximately US$1.3 billion (R22 billion) in cash.

It will purchase a further 33.48% stake from Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) for approximately US$308 million in cash and 21,027,676 Coca-Cola HBC ordinary shares. The combined consideration is valued at approximately US$1.3 billion (R22 billion).

At signing, the transaction implied an equity valuation of US$3.4 billion for the entire CCBA business.

Following completion, GFI’s new shares will represent 5.45% of Coca-Cola HBC’s enlarged share capital. TCCC is expected to hold 20.3%, while Kar-Tess Holdings, the group’s largest shareholder, will retain 22.14%.

CCBA emerged from a 2015 merger involving TCCC, SABMiller and GFI and began operating as an independent legal entity in July 2016. Coca-Cola HBC expects the acquisition to give it control of approximately two-thirds of Coca-Cola system volumes across Africa.

The company has received merger control approvals in five of the six relevant jurisdictions, with Tanzania still outstanding. The transaction will not be implemented there until regulatory approval is obtained.

What you should know

In October 2025, Nairametrics reported that Coca-Cola HBC had agreed to acquire a 75% stake in CCBA for $2.6 billion, strengthening its position in Africa’s beverage market.

Established in 2015 through a merger involving The Coca-Cola Company, SABMiller and Gutsche Family Investments, CCBA operates in 14 African countries and accounts for approximately 40% of Coca-Cola’s bottling volumes on the continent.

Coca-Cola HBC began operations in Nigeria in 1951 as Nigerian Bottling Company before expanding into other African markets.

In 2024, Coca-Cola announced plans to invest $1 billion in Nigeria over five years to expand its operations and strengthen its supply chain, but later suspended the investment amid challenging business conditions and rising operating costs.

Nigerian Bottling Company, its local bottling partner, marked 75 years of operations in Nigeria in 2026.