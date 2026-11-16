WALK4HOPE 2026: CBA Foundation celebrates 10 years of impact, walking to restore hope for widows and their children

On Saturday, 7 November 2026, the Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation successfully hosted its annual Walk4Hope Charity Walk, bringing together individuals, corporate organisations, partners, customers and supporters in a collective show of solidarity for underprivileged widows and their children.

Ten years of advocacy, empowerment and community impact take centre stage as participants, partners and supporters unite for a worthy cause.

On Saturday, 7 November 2026, the Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation successfully hosted its annual Walk4Hope Charity Walk, bringing together individuals, corporate organisations, partners, customers and supporters in a collective show of solidarity for underprivileged widows and their children.

This year’s edition was particularly significant as it formed part of the Foundation’s 10th Anniversary celebration, marking a decade of purposeful intervention, advocacy and commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable women and children across Nigeria.

Walk4Hope is more than an annual charity walk. It is an awareness and fundraising initiative created to draw attention to the challenges faced by widows, including social discrimination, economic hardship, limited opportunities and the difficulties of providing for their children. Through the initiative, CBA Foundation continues to encourage individuals and organisations to take collective action towards creating a more supportive and inclusive society.

Since its establishment in 2015, CBA Foundation has remained committed to protecting, supporting and empowering underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children. Its interventions are driven by five key focus areas: women empowerment and capacity building, health interventions, nutrition, quality basic education and self-employment.

Through these programmes, the Foundation provides opportunities for skills acquisition, business development, educational support and improved access to essential needs.

The 10th Anniversary celebration therefore represents more than a milestone, it is a reflection of the lives touched, communities reached and the collective commitment to ensuring that widows and their children are not left behind.

The Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, customers, volunteers, partners and supporters who came out, contributed and stood behind the Walk4Hope vision. Your presence and generosity helped make this year’s event a success.

Special appreciation goes to our sponsors and corporate partners:

FirstBank · Nominees First Cap · First HoldCo · Nigerian Breweries · Nexra · Keskese · DigixPlus · Vyrus · EkoHotels · Truecaller · HopeStores

We are grateful to each of these organisations for their support and belief in our mission. We also extend a special thank you to all our customers and everyone who contributed in one way or another. Your support continues to strengthen our work and expand the reach of our interventions.

As we celebrate 10 years of impact, CBA Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to restore dignity, create opportunities and build a society where every widow and child has the support needed to live with hope and confidence.

Every step counts. Every act of kindness matters. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information about CBA Foundation, its programmes and opportunities to support its work, visit www.cbafoundation.org.