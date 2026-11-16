Retinaad Limited set to unveil RetiBazaar, bringing trust, transparency and certainty to Nigeria’s OOH advertising industry​

Retinaad Limited, an advertising technology company, is set to unveil RetiBazaar, an intelligent Out-of-Home (OOH) media buying and selling marketplace designed to transform how OOH advertising media is planned, bought, sold and managed in Nigeria, with trust, transparency and accountability at the heart of every transaction.​

Retinaad Limited, an advertising technology company, is set to unveil RetiBazaar, an intelligent Out-of-Home (OOH) media buying and selling marketplace designed to transform how OOH advertising media is planned, bought, sold and managed in Nigeria, with trust, transparency and accountability at the heart of every transaction.​

The exclusive unveiling, scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, will bring together key industry leaders, advertisers, agencies, media owners and other stakeholders for a first look at the platform and a conversation on the future of OOH advertising in Nigeria.​

Held under the theme “Built for Certainty,” the unveiling represents another significant step in Retinaad Limited’s commitment to addressing longstanding challenges within Nigeria’s advertising ecosystem through technology and innovation.

For years, the OOH advertising industry has faced three major challenges: the lack of reliable data, inadequate audience measurement and the absence of real time independent media monitoring. These challenges have made it difficult for advertisers to accurately assess advertising opportunities, measure campaign effectiveness and independently verify campaign execution.​

Beyond their impact on efficiency and accountability, these challenges have contributed to a fundamental concern within the industry: trust. For advertisers investing in OOH media, confidence depends on knowing that the advertising spaces they are buying are legitimate, that their campaigns are executed as agreed, and that their investments deliver measurable value.​

RetiBazaar seeks to address these concerns by introducing a connected OOH marketplace where media buyers and sellers can transact with greater confidence, supported by verified media inventory, data-driven planning tools, transparent booking processes and integrated campaign monitoring.​

Through the platform, advertisers and agencies will be able to discover and compare verified advertising locations, plan campaigns using audience and location insights, and manage bookings through a structured process. Media owners, in turn, will benefit from a centralized platform to showcase inventory, manage availability, receive booking requests and track campaign activities.​

Importantly, RetiBazaar places trust at the center of the media buying experience. By connecting buyers with verified media owners, providing visibility into transaction processes and integrating campaign tracking through products like RetiTrak, the platform is designed to reduce uncertainty and strengthen accountability across the advertising value chain.​

Speaking ahead of the unveiling, Manoj Vashisht, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Retinaad Limited, said:​

“In Nigeria’s outdoor advertising market, much of the knowledge that goes into the best media buys live with the people who know the sites. The challenge is making that knowledge available to the advertiser committing the budget, and giving the media owner a clear way to demonstrate delivery.

That’s why we built RetiBazaar. Advertisers and agencies can use audience and location data to judge which verified sites merit their investment. Media owners can keep availability current and manage bookings, and RetiTrak helps buyers verify that the campaign ran as agreed. Trust grows when both sides can point to the same evidence.”

The unveiling will feature a live demonstration of RetiBazaar’s capabilities, giving attendees an opportunity to experience how the platform brings media discovery, planning, buying, selling and monitoring into a more connected ecosystem.

The event will also provide an opportunity for industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on how technology can help overcome existing barriers, strengthen trust between buyers and sellers, and create a more efficient and accountable OOH advertising industry.​

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, Retinaad Limited believes that the future of OOH advertising must be built on more than visibility. It must be built on credible data, verifiable execution, transparent processes and the confidence that every advertising investment is backed by accountability.​

With RetiBazaar, Retinaad Limited is taking another step towards making that future a reality, creating a marketplace where trust is built into the process, transparency drives decisions, and certainty becomes the standard.​

Event Details:​

Event: Exclusive Unveiling of RetiBazaar​

Theme: Built for Certainty​

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026​

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM​

Venue: Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos​

About RetiBazaar​

RetiBazaar is an Intelligent Out-of-Home advertising marketplace developed by Retinaad Limited to simplify how outdoor advertising media is planned, bought, sold and managed. By connecting verified OOH media buyers and sellers through a transparent digital platform, RetiBazaar aims to improve efficiency, strengthen accountability and build trust across Nigeria’s OOH advertising ecosystem.​

About Retinaad Limited​

Retinaad Limited is an advertising technology company focused on transforming the advertising and marketing ecosystem through data, artificial intelligence, audience measurement and independent media monitoring solutions.

Through its technology platforms, including RetiMetrix, RetiTrak and RetiBazaar, the company seeks to empower advertisers, agencies and media owners with the insights, transparency and accountability needed to make more confident advertising decisions.​