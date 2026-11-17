Nigerian Breweries Plc says its operations contributed an estimated N1.6 trillion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025, highlighting its economic footprint across manufacturing, agriculture, distribution and other sectors.

Nigerian Breweries Plc says its operations contributed an estimated N1.6 trillion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025, highlighting its economic footprint across manufacturing, agriculture, distribution and other sectors.

The figure was disclosed by the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Thibaut Boidin, at a media soirée in Lagos to mark its 80th anniversary, an event Nairametrics attended.

According to the company’s Socio-Economic Impact Study, its activities extend beyond beer production to a wider value chain involving farmers, suppliers, distributors, retailers and hospitality businesses.

Nigerian Breweries adds N1.6 trillion to GDP

Boidin said the company’s operations and wider value chain supported approximately 310,700 jobs in 2025, while its sorghum procurement sustained an estimated 55,400 farming households across Nigeria.

He said the figures demonstrate how the brewer’s activities support livelihoods and businesses beyond its direct brewery operations.

“Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, shared findings from the company’s Socio-Economic Impact Study, which revealed that Nigerian Breweries’ activities supported an estimated N1.6 trillion contribution to Nigeria’s GDP in 2025.,” the company said in a statement.

“For me, these figures speak to something larger than our financial performance. They show the extent to which Nigerian Breweries is connected to the economic lives of people and businesses across Nigeria,” Boidin said.

He also pointed to increased local sourcing, particularly sorghum, and the exploration of opportunities for barley farming in Nigeria as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its local supply chain.

Boidin said Nigerian Breweries would continue to focus on innovation, talent development, esponsible business practices and investment in Nigeria as it enters its ninth decade.

Nigerian Breweries marks 80 years

The anniversary celebration also featured consumer reward initiatives and entertainment programmes designed to engage customers across the country.

The company announced an N80 million reward scheme, under which 80 selected participants will each receive N1 million for sharing photographs, videos and memories associated with its brands.

It also unveiled plans for its Legendary Christmas 2026 programme, which will feature concerts and other entertainment events across several cities during the festive season.

Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer & Flavoured, said the company was developing a digital platform to help consumers find participating events and access tickets.

Planned activities include street light-ups in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Aba and Port Harcourt, alongside Goldberg concerts in Benin and Ibadan and Life Continental Lager concerts in Onitsha and Aba.

Other events include Heineken experiences in Port Harcourt, Amstel Malta activities in Enugu, Aba and Awka, Wizkid Live in Abuja and Davido Live at the National Theatre in Lagos.

The activities form part of the company’s anniversary programme as it celebrates eight decades of operations in Nigeria.

Profit recovery restores positive retained earnings

Nigerian Breweries recorded a significant improvement in its financial position in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, returning both Group and parent-company retained earnings to positive territory.

An analysis by Nairametrics Research of its unaudited financial statements shows that Group retained earnings rose to N34.79 billion from an accumulated deficit of N72.17 billion at the end of December 2025.

Profit after tax increased by 33.4% to N114.10 billion, while revenue rose by 5.4% to N1.10 trillion.

Profit before tax increased by 32.6% to N171.68 billion, while finance costs declined by 61.3% to N11.20 billion from N28.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Parent-company retained earnings also returned to positive territory at N37.01 billion from an accumulated deficit of N77.09 billion at the end of 2025.

The turnaround reflects improved profitability and lower financing expenses, which helped the brewer absorb its previous accumulated losses within the first nine months of 2026.

Debt and cash flow

Nigerian Breweries’ loans and borrowings fell from N59.71 billion at the end of December 2025 to zero as of September 30, 2026.

Net cash from operating activities increased by 145.2% to N150.03 billion, while cash and cash equivalents rose by 26.4% to N77.28 billion.

Shareholders’ funds also increased to N667.22 billion from N560.22 billion, while the company spent N61.02 billion on property, plant and equipment during the period. It had outstanding capital expenditure commitments of N74.7 billion.

The company last paid dividends for the 2022 financial year, distributing N1.43 per share, comprising an interim payment of 40 kobo and a final dividend of N1.03, amounting to approximately N13.87 billion.

Although the return to positive retained earnings improves its financial position, the company has not announced a new dividend.