Lagos projects 22.8TWh electricity consumption and 4,000MW peak demand by 2030

Lagos State projects annual electricity consumption of 22.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) and peak demand of 4,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, as population and economic growth increase the state’s energy requirements.

Lagos State projects annual electricity consumption of 22.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) and peak demand of 4,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, as population and economic growth increase the state’s energy requirements.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu, disclosed this in a presentation on the second day of the Lagos Energy Summit 2026, which was held last week.

The projections highlight the scale of power supply and infrastructure investment required to support the state’s growing economy.

Lagos projects 22.8TWh electricity demand

In her presentation titled Lagos Energy Evolution: Transforming the Future by Building a Reliable, Competitive and Sustainable Energy Ecosystem, Kasunmu outlined Lagos’ medium-term energy outlook for 2028 to 2030, identifying 2030 as the most likely forecast year for annual electricity consumption of 22.8TWh and peak demand of 4,000MW.

The presentation projects that Lagos’ population will reach about 24 million by 2030, while its economy is expected to grow to N106.3 trillion by 2028. Manufacturing, ports, finance, digital services, transportation, healthcare and water infrastructure were identified as sectors expected to drive electricity demand.

Despite its economic size, Lagos receives less than 1,000MW from the national grid, against electricity demand exceeding 6,000MW, according to the presentation.

The state has more than 22 million residents and a nominal GDP of N54.77 trillion, representing 22.36% of Nigeria’s GDP.

The longer-term outlook projects that Lagos’ population will exceed 32 million by 2052, while its economy could reach $520 billion.

Electricity consumption is projected to rise to 39.4TWh annually, with peak demand reaching 6.9GW over the 2040–2052 period. The presentation also outlines a longer-term ambition of approximately 100TWh in annual electricity consumption.

The projections point to a substantial increase in the electricity infrastructure required to support Lagos’ population and economic expansion.

Lagos targets 3,000MW supply by March 2027

To improve electricity supply, Lagos is targeting more than 3,000MW by March 2027, from below 1,000MW currently, through the mobilisation of an additional 2,000MW.

Kasunmu’s presentation said meeting the target would require improvements in generation, transmission and distribution, as well as reliable gas supply, metering and electricity market operations. It noted that additional generation alone would not improve supply without adequate infrastructure to evacuate and distribute power to consumers.

The state identified reliable power supply, infrastructure for delivering electricity and liquidity in the electricity market as three major constraints.

It highlighted dependable gas supply, diversified electricity procurement and bankable power purchase agreements as requirements for supporting generation.

Transmission infrastructure, the 132kV backbone network and reliable distribution feeders were identified as priorities for improving electricity delivery.

Improved metering, revenue collection, payment settlement and enforceable contracts were also identified as necessary to strengthen market liquidity and attract private investment.

The state plans to develop an integrated electricity market combining supply from the national grid, independent power producers, embedded generation, solar energy and battery storage. It also highlighted standardised power purchase agreements, guarantees and clear risk-sharing arrangements to encourage investment, alongside boundary meters and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor electricity delivery and network performance.

Private firms expand Lagos power market

Private-sector investment is supporting efforts to expand Lagos’ electricity generation capacity, with several projects at different stages of development.

Fenchurch Power is rebuilding the 26MW Akute Independent Power Project under a concession with the Lagos State Government.

In April 2026, Mainland Power, Fenchurch Power and Viathan signed agreements to expand electricity generation in Lagos.

Elektron Energy is developing a 40MW power project on Victoria Island, while Sahara Power is developing a 12MW independent power project in Ogba.

These projects form part of wider efforts to increase private-sector participation in Lagos’ electricity market. In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) had approved 14 electricity licences and permits covering off-grid and embedded generation, independent distribution, metering services and interconnected mini-grid operations.