Rivers gas seepage puts 13 oil wells in high-risk category, NUPRC finds

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has screened 28 oil and gas wells around reported gas seepage locations in Bille Community, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, identifying 13 as high and very high risk.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has screened 28 oil and gas wells around reported gas seepage locations in Bille Community, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, identifying 13 as high and very high risk.

The screening found that three wells were classified as very high risk, 10 as high risk and the remaining 15 as medium to low risk, as investigations continue to establish the source of the seepage.

The update was presented on Thursday during a special technical session at the 44th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

The paper, titled “Unravelling Gas Seepage and Bubbling in Nigeria: The Integrated Study Approach Towards Source Attribution,” was hosted by the NUPRC.

NUPRC investigates nearby oil wells

Presenting the findings, the Director of Subsurface Development at NUPRC, Engr. Joseph Ogunsola, represented by Senior Manager, Onshore Frontier Development Drilling, Mr. Azibamikiomam John-Adumo, said the reported gas seepage was a new phenomenon in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

He explained that the commission had assembled a technical team to investigate the source of the bubbles and assess possible connections with nearby wells.

According to the presentation, one of the wells under investigation was originally drilled in search of oil but was shut down after gas, rather than oil, was discovered.

The well is approximately 2.5 kilometres from the seepage location. Other wells in the area are between 2.5 and 3 kilometres away, and the investigation is examining whether any of them could be connected to the seepage.

Ogunsola noted that the area is highly explored and contains significant hydrocarbon deposits, as indicated by the number of wells drilled in the vicinity.

Three wells classified very high risk

The commission screened 28 wells based on their proximity to the seepage locations and the reservoirs encountered during drilling. The assessment formed part of the investigation’s facility and infrastructure workstream.

The team physically visited 14 wells but could not access three others because they were submerged. During the inspections, investigators observed gas hissing from some wells, while other facilities showed signs of corrosion or vandalism.

The risk assessment produced the following classifications:

Very high risk: Three wells.

High risk: 10 wells.

Medium to low risk: 15 wells.

The investigation has also advanced from the first reported seepage to an independent gas fingerprinting exercise. The first bubbling incident was observed in October 2025, and the commission expects results from the independent analysis in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The exercise uses Gas Chromatography-Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (GC-IRMS) and compositional field analysis to help establish the origin of the gas.

Communities receive relief support

While the technical investigation continues, the NUPRC and operators have mobilised assistance for affected communities.

The support includes food supplies, medical outreach, efforts to provide potable water, fire vans and safety kits.

Ogunsola also cautioned that if the seepage is found to result from a natural geological process, affected residents may need to be evacuated. He explained that tracing natural gas migration pathways and designing appropriate subsurface interventions could be more challenging in such a situation.

The commission said it remained committed to a coordinated investigation to determine the source of the seepage and guide the appropriate response.

NUPRC’s other upstream activities

The investigation follows an earlier response by the commission to the gas seepage incident in Bille Community, within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 corridor in Rivers State. In March, NUPRC said it had activated a coordinated technical investigation process following the incident.

Separately, the commission is preparing for Nigeria’s 2026 oil and gas licensing round. It will open the bid portal on November 20, with 40 blocks available to local and international investors.

The regulator has also approved 595 well re-entries, 145 new well-drilling operations and 39 Field Development Plans year-to-date in 2026, as it seeks to increase production and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.