NUPRC approves 595 well re-entries, 145 new drilling operations in 2026

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved 595 well re-entries, 145 new well-drilling operations and 39 Field Development Plans (FDPs) year-to-date in 2026, as it seeks to boost oil production and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved 595 well re-entries, 145 new well-drilling operations and 39 Field Development Plans (FDPs) year-to-date in 2026, as it seeks to boost oil production and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The Commission Chief Executive, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed the figures on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, during the management session of the 44th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Basinal Administration at NUPRC, Ahmad Abdullahi, Eyesan said the approvals reflected improvements in the Commission’s regulatory processes and were intended to reduce project delays and encourage investment in the upstream petroleum sector.

NUPRC approves more drilling activities

Eyesan said the Commission had accelerated approvals for drilling and field development projects to help operators move forward with production plans and support the availability of energy in the country.

She said: “Year to date, about 39 FDPs have been approved. About 145 new well-drilling approvals granted. Year to date, about 595 well reentry approvals were granted. That goes to tell that as a commission, we have improved our approval time level, which again reduce costs that is being wasted or for projects to continue to wait for approval.”

She added that timely approvals were necessary to ensure Nigeria’s energy security was not threatened.

The Commission approved 39 Field Development Plans during the period. It granted 145 approvals for new well-drilling operations. A further 595 approvals were issued for well re-entry activities.

Eyesan said reducing approval waiting periods would help limit costs incurred by operators while projects remain on hold.

The NUPRC chief executive said the regulatory approach was focused on ensuring that applications for field development and new drilling received the necessary approvals to support production targets and energy availability.

Rig count and seismic investment rise

Eyesan also disclosed that Nigeria’s total rig count had risen to more than 100, with 46 rigs actively involved in drilling. She said this represented an increase of more than 300% compared with the level recorded in 2021.

She attributed the improvement in upstream activity to greater regulatory certainty, noting that investors were more willing to commit capital when they had confidence in the policies and operating environment of the sector.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), she said, had also strengthened investor confidence, particularly in seismic data acquisition, which helps companies identify potential oil and gas resources.

According to Eyesan, multi-client seismic companies have invested more than $100 million in acquiring seismic data in Nigeria in the three years since the PIA was enacted.

The investments are expected to improve geological understanding of Nigeria’s sedimentary basins.

Better seismic information can support exploration decisions and help companies identify potential hydrocarbon resources.

Eyesan said the investments reflected increased confidence in the country’s upstream regulatory environment.

The Commission also highlighted efforts to improve security across the oil and gas industry. These include the Advanced Cargo Declaration programme and coordinated surveillance involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), private security companies such as Tantita Security Services and the Nigerian Navy.

Eyesan said the regulator’s responsibility extended beyond sanctioning errant operators and vandals. Its broader objective, she explained, was to create an environment where legitimate oil production would be more profitable than crude oil theft.

NUPRC targets shut-in production

The latest approvals come amid wider efforts to restore idle production capacity and attract investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The exercise follows the 2025 licensing round, in which 31 companies emerged as winners of 37 oil and gas blocks after a competitive bidding process.