NUPRC identifies 788,000 bpd of shut-in oil production for restoration

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says it has identified more than 788,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shut-in oil production across 63 operators that it is targeting for restoration as part of efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude oil output.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says it has identified more than 788,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shut-in oil production across 63 operators that it is targeting for restoration as part of efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude oil output.

The Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed this at the national conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) in Lagos, according to a post shared by the commission on X on Saturday.

Shut-in production refers to oil wells that are not currently producing, despite having the potential to do so, due to operational, technical, commercial or other constraints.

Eyesan, who was represented by Patricia Temisan-Olatunde, Assistant Director, Corporate Services and Administration, said the commission was accelerating approval processes alongside its licensing rounds to support near-term production growth.

She said 77 wells had been successfully re-entered between January and September 2026, while 128 wells were approved for drilling within the period.

NUPRC targets restoration of shut-in production

The commission said its immediate priorities include restoring the identified shut-in volumes, advancing major offshore projects to final investment decision (FID) and improving domestic gas supply.

“Our key priority is simple: restoring the more than 788,000 barrels per day of shut-in production identified across 63 operators; taking offshore projects valued at an estimated $30 billion to $50 billion to final investment decision; and raising domestic gas delivery from about two-thirds of the domestic obligation to full delivery,” the commission stated.

The targeted offshore projects represent a potential investment pipeline of between $30 billion and $50 billion, while the push to improve gas delivery is aimed at ensuring that domestic supply meets the country’s full obligation.

The NUPRC’s efforts are being pursued alongside executive orders issued by President Bola Tinubu to encourage investment in deepwater petroleum projects, as Nigeria works towards its 2030 oil and gas ambitions.

Nigeria steps up oil licensing rounds

The latest production drive comes as the Federal Government expands opportunities for upstream investment through successive oil and gas licensing rounds.

Nairametrics earlier reported that assets offered in the NUPRC’s 2025 oil licensing round could add about 500 million barrels to Nigeria’s crude oil reserves and at least 300,000 bpd of crude oil and condensate production within five years, subject to successful development of the assets.

The commission said the projected contribution could support Nigeria’s ambition to raise oil production to three million bpd by 2030.

The Federal Government opened the 2026 oil and gas licensing round on Wednesday, offering 40 blocks across onshore, shallow-water and deepwater terrains to local and international investors.

The exercise follows the 2025 licensing round, in which 31 companies emerged as winners of 37 oil and gas blocks after a competitive bidding process.

The success of the broader production strategy will depend not only on awarding licences and approving drilling activities, but also on the ability of operators to develop assets, resolve production constraints and bring additional volumes to market.