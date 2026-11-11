Lagos estimates electricity needs at 12,000MW, seeks investors in power generation

Lagos State estimates its electricity needs at approximately 12,000 megawatts and is seeking private investment in power generation and distribution to help close the gap between demand and supply from the national grid.

Lagos State estimates its electricity needs at approximately 12,000 megawatts and is seeking private investment in power generation and distribution to help close the gap between demand and supply from the national grid.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this at the Lagos Energy Summit 2026 on Tuesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

The state is seeking investment in embedded generation, off-grid power and distribution infrastructure to improve electricity supply to businesses and households.

Discussions at the summit centred on expanding local generation, strengthening distribution networks and building a more sustainable electricity market.

Lagos electricity demand reaches 12,000MW

Ogunleye said the state’s electricity requirements remain significantly higher than the supply it currently receives from the national grid. He said private investment would be important in closing the gap and improving access to reliable power.

The ministry’s statement said:

“Highlighting the scale of Lagos’ energy demand, the Commissioner noted that the state requires approximately 12,000 megawatts of electricity, while supply from the national grid remains significantly below demand.

“He also referenced the Beyond Gensets study, which highlights the enormous commercial and investment opportunities within Lagos’ existing off-grid generation market,” the statement read in part.

Ogunleye described electricity as critical to Lagos’ competitiveness, industrialisation and sustainable development, and called for partnerships to expand the state’s power supply.

He also outlined a Seven-Point Energy Agenda focused on cooperation between federal and state regulators, market sustainability, frameworks for wheeling and off-grid generation, embedded power generation, distribution infrastructure and metering, subnational regulation and technology.

The state said its efforts are not aimed at disconnecting Lagos from the national grid but at strengthening local electricity networks and diversifying supply sources.

Lagos outlines power investment opportunities

The summit also featured discussions on the role of gas-to-power in supporting industrial development, manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Seplat Energy’s representative, Engr. Alonge Longe, said energy solutions should reflect customer needs, long-term costs and operational sustainability.

Other sessions examined metering, distribution losses, financing, billing and customer confidence, alongside the infrastructure required to improve electricity delivery.

Discussions on urban mobility also considered the conversion to compressed natural gas vehicles and the adoption of electric vehicles, including the financing and infrastructure needed to support both.

Lagos is also seeking to strengthen the regulatory environment for private electricity investment. The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), established under the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, is responsible for regulatory oversight and consumer protection in the state’s electricity market.

Private firms expand Lagos power market

Private-sector investment is contributing to efforts to expand Lagos’ electricity generation capacity, with several power projects at different stages of development.

Fenchurch Power is rebuilding the 26MW Akute Independent Power Project under a concession with the Lagos State Government.

Supply arrangements involving Mainland Power, Fenchurch Power and Viathan are expected to increase generation from below 60MW to between 200MW and 400MW over the next two to three years.

Elektron Energy is developing a 40MW power project on Victoria Island, while Sahara Power is developing a 12MW independent power project in Ogba.

The projects follow regulatory steps to widen private-sector participation in Lagos’ electricity market. Nairametrics reported in May 2026 that LASERC had approved 14 electricity licences and permits covering off-grid and embedded generation, independent distribution, metering services, and interconnected mini-grid operations.

Lagos targets 3,000MW supply by 2027

The state’s latest demand estimate follows an earlier announcement that Lagos plans to increase electricity supply to more than 3,000MW from below 1,000MW by March 2027.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed the target at the fourth Lagos Business School Africa Energy Conference on October 11, 2026. He was represented at the event by Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The government plans to mobilise additional supply through the national grid, independent power producers, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation. It also identified improvements across generation, transmission, distribution, gas supply and metering as necessary to achieve the target.

The plan includes strengthening the transmission network, upgrading substations and feeders, and expanding metering to reduce estimated billing and improve electricity service across Lagos.