Sanwo-Olu Targets 3,000MW Electricity Supply for Lagos by March 2027

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to increase electricity supply to above 3,000 megawatts (MW) from the current level...

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to increase electricity supply to above 3,000 megawatts (MW) from the current level of below 1,000MW by March 2027.

According to a statement on the state government’s official X account, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the fourth Lagos Business School Africa Energy Conference (AEC 2026), held on October 11, 2026.

The conference, themed “Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future: Policy Reform, Capital Mobilisation, and Pathways to a Sustainable Power and Energy Market,” took place at the Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the state was working to mobilise an additional 2,000MW through national grid resources, independent power projects, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

Lagos Targets 3,000MW Power Supply

Sanwo-Olu said achieving the target would require coordinated improvements across the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, gas supply and metering.

The statement partly reads: “As part of efforts to end blackouts and build a 24-hour power economy in the state, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to increase electricity supply to the state to above 3,000 megawatts from the current level of below 1,000 megawatts by March 2027.”

To achieve the target, the governor outlined a seven-point action plan focused on making the Lagos Electricity Market fully functional, increasing generation, strengthening distribution capacity, reinforcing transmission infrastructure, improving networks and metering, strengthening gas-to-power arrangements, and enhancing information technology and market visibility.

The state is working to strengthen its transmission network, upgrade substations and distribution feeders, and expand metering coverage to reduce estimated billing and improve electricity service delivery.

The government is also working to establish clear contractual obligations, improve coordination among electricity market operators and regulators, and create a commercially viable environment capable of attracting private investment.

The plan is intended to address challenges across the electricity value chain while supporting a more reliable power supply for residents and businesses.

Lagos Expands Solar and Power Infrastructure

The governor also emphasised the importance of reliable gas supply to power plants and the deployment of digital systems to improve monitoring, accountability and transparency.

These systems include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and the Lagos Electricity Intelligence Platform.

Lagos has completed the solarisation of about 42,000 of the approximately 50,000 streetlights earmarked for the initiative.

Solarisation projects have also been completed in 175 public schools, while work is ongoing at another 100 schools.

Sanwo-Olu called on investors, financial institutions, energy operators and development partners to collaborate with the state in delivering the plan, noting that reliable electricity is essential to industrial growth, job creation, business competitiveness and improved living standards.

He said the focus was now on disciplined implementation and measurable results to support a sustainable electricity market and strengthen Lagos’s economic growth.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in May 2026 that the Lagos State Government had approved 14 electricity licences and permits covering off-grid generation, embedded generation, independent distribution, metering services and interconnected mini-grid operations.

The approvals were issued by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) at its maiden stakeholder engagement.

The licensing exercise represents a regulatory step in the development of Lagos State’s intrastate electricity market framework, which is designed to expand private-sector participation and improve electricity access across industrial and residential clusters.

LASERC said the exercise aims to build a structured electricity market that attracts investment and improves power reliability across Lagos.