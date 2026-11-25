The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, says investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology-related sectors could help cushion the impact of high energy prices and persistent global economic uncertainty.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, says investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology-related sectors could help cushion the impact of high energy prices and persistent global economic uncertainty.

Cardoso disclosed this while presenting the communique at the end of the 308th meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Abuja.

He projected that global economic growth would slow in 2026 before regaining momentum in 2027, citing elevated energy prices, trade policy uncertainty and diminishing fiscal space as key factors weighing on the outlook.

AI Investment Could Cushion Energy Costs

Cardoso said robust investment in artificial intelligence and other technology-related sectors, alongside their wider adoption, could partly offset the pressures weighing on global economic growth.

He noted that the expected slowdown in 2026 reflects several challenges affecting the global economy, although technological investment could help moderate their impact.

“Nonetheless, robust investment in artificial intelligence and other technology-related sectors alongside its broad-based adoption is expected to partly offset the impact of these headwinds,” he said.

The CBN governor also highlighted the possibility of persistent global inflationary pressures in 2026, although he expects them to ease progressively in 2027.

“Global price pressures continue to intensify in 2026 but are expected to ease progressively in 2027.”

He warned that risks to the outlook remained tilted to the upside, citing persistent energy and supply chain disruptions, vulnerability to cyberattacks, elevated commodity and freight costs, and increasing global trade fragmentation.

The outlook suggests that developments in energy markets, supply chains and international trade will remain important factors shaping global economic conditions over the period.

Nigeria’s Economic Outlook Remains Positive

Despite the challenges facing the global economy, Cardoso said Nigeria’s domestic economic outlook remained positive for the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

He attributed the expected improvement to increased crude oil production and sustained expansion across the agricultural, services and industrial sectors.

“The continued expansion of the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index in October further signals positive growth momentum,” he said.

He said disinflation was expected to continue in the short to medium term, supported by restrictive monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange market and improved food supply.

However, he identified disruptions to global energy supplies and adverse weather conditions as key risks to the inflation outlook.

He added that the MPC remained optimistic about the economy, citing resilient output growth, moderating inflation, stronger external buffers and continued financial system stability.

The CBN’s assessment indicates that domestic economic activity is expected to maintain its expansion, although external pressures and supply-side challenges could affect the inflation outlook.

Nigeria’s inflation and reserves improve

Cardoso also disclosed that Nigeria’s gross external reserves stood at $54.02 billion as of November 17, 2026, providing cover for 10.26 months of imports of goods and services.

He said headline inflation declined year-on-year to 14.06% in October 2026 from 14.63% in September, reflecting moderation in both food and core inflation.

Core inflation fell to 10.78% in October from 12.95% in September, supported by easing prices in housing, education services, and insurance and financial services.

Food inflation also declined to 19.13% from 19.59%, following moderation in the prices of processed food and farm produce as the harvest season commenced.

The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 53.2 index points in October from 53 points in September, indicating continued expansion in business activity across the industrial, agricultural and services sectors.

The figures point to easing inflationary pressures and improved external buffers, although the CBN noted that risks from global energy disruptions and adverse weather conditions remain.

What you should know

The latest assessment comes after Cardoso described inflation as the most significant threat to the economic welfare of Nigerians in April 2025, reaffirming the CBN’s commitment to bringing inflation down to single digits over the medium term.

Speaking at the 2025 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., he said reducing inflation was necessary to stabilise household incomes and improve living conditions.

“Inflation remains the most disruptive force against the economic welfare of Nigerians. Our focus is to bring it down to single digits over the medium term,” Cardoso said.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had attributed the inflationary trend to rising prices of both food and non-food items, highlighting the need for sustained monetary interventions.