Crude oil prices remained near three-month lows in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent trading below $90 per barrel amid concerns over rising supply and a potential market surplus, despite persistent risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil prices remained near three-month lows in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent trading below $90 per barrel amid concerns over rising supply and a potential market surplus, despite persistent risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

This followed reported Iranian claims that three oil tankers had struck mines in the strategic waterway, raising concerns over possible supply disruptions.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $88.97 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $79.94, with both benchmarks hovering near three-month lows after climbing above $100 per barrel in October.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Supply Concerns

Oil prices have come under pressure as concerns over rising supply and a potential market surplus outweigh geopolitical risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CNBC, analysts said the market remains fragile, as improved supply continues to weigh on prices.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a client note, “Despite some improvement in inventories and product availability, the oil market remains under severe strain.

“Oil prices, time spreads, refining margins and investor positioning increasingly suggest the market expects conditions to normalize. Yet logistics remain constrained and inventory buffers are thin. The oil system therefore appears to be moving from acute scarcity towards persistent vulnerability, rather than returning to normal.”

Reuters also quoted DBS Bank’s head of energy research, Suvro Sarkar, as saying Brent had largely lost its upward momentum in recent days as supply conditions remained favourable despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sarkar said the market was weighing the possibility of a future supply glut against persistent Middle East tensions and shipping disruptions, adding that the risk of prices rising again could not be ruled out.

Strait of Hormuz Risks Fail to Lift Prices

Meanwhile, reports of tanker incidents and heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have so far failed to reverse the decline in crude prices, as market participants continue to weigh supply prospects against geopolitical risks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly claimed that three tankers had struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz after violating the country’s new rules for crossing the waterway.

However, the reported incidents have not significantly altered the broader market sentiment, with concerns about oversupply continuing to dominate price movements.

Sarkar said the possibility of renewed tensions remained a risk, particularly as negotiations between the United States and Iran had made little progress.

“However, risk of prices going up again cannot be ruled out as nothing has moved in US-Iran talks and both parties could move at some point to test the other’s resolve in blockading the strait,” he said.

President Donald Trump also did not rule out a resumption of hostilities during a recent Fox News interview, raising the possibility of renewed attacks on Iranian targets after the end of the year.

The geopolitical uncertainty continues to leave the market vulnerable to sudden price movements, even as current supply conditions weigh on crude benchmarks.

What you should know

Oil prices in November 2026 extended their steepest weekly decline since April 2020, with Brent crude falling towards $97 per barrel after losing more than 16% in the previous week as hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict eased concerns over potential supply disruptions.

West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $91 per barrel during the period.

The decline extended a retreat from a six-month high recorded at the end of October, as expectations of reduced tensions following a Democratic sweep of the US midterm elections raised hopes that the conflict would not escalate further.

However, mixed signals from Washington over the prospects of a peace deal continued to create uncertainty in the oil market.

The latest decline suggests traders remain more focused on supply conditions and the possibility of an oil surplus than on geopolitical risks, although any escalation in tensions or disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a renewed rally in crude prices.