The Federal Government has ruled out an electricity tariff increase in 2027, with the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, assuring Nigerians that the administration is focused on expanding electricity access rather than imposing additional financial burdens on consumers.

The Federal Government has ruled out an electricity tariff increase in 2027, with the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, assuring Nigerians that the administration is focused on expanding electricity access rather than imposing additional financial burdens on consumers.

Tegbe disclosed this during an exclusive interview on Arise News on Monday, November 23, 2027, while responding to questions about the government’s plans to address financial challenges in the power sector.

He said the government was considering alternative measures to address sector liquidity challenges, including reviewing assumptions underpinning the electricity tariff model.

Tegbe Rules Out Tariff Hike

The minister said the Federal Government was considering alternative measures to address the financial challenges affecting the electricity sector, dismissing the possibility of a tariff increase in 2027.

Responding to questions about the sector’s mounting debts and whether the government would consider raising tariffs to address the funding shortfall, Tegbe said:

“Let me make it categorically clear to Nigerians. And I’ll say it again. There’s no plan to increase tariff.

“I even have, to be honest with you, the most important thing for me, is how do I get electricity to Nigeria? And I’ll tell you, Mr. President is saying, we own the gas. If we need to give GENCOs gas at a particular concessionary rate, that is not going to make gas suppliers go out of business. Let’s look at the model.”

He said the government was focused on expanding electricity access and exploring alternative interventions to improve power supply without necessarily increasing tariffs.

Government Reviews Electricity Tariff Model

Tegbe said the government was reviewing key assumptions in the electricity tariff model to explore possible adjustments that could address sector challenges without necessarily increasing electricity prices.

“Also, we’re looking at assumptions that have been built into the tariff model. There’s a possibility that some of those assumptions may need to be revised. But rule out tariff increase,” the minister said.

He maintained that the government would reconsider existing policies and arrangements within the power sector to improve electricity supply, stressing that access remained the guiding principle.

“I’m re-evaluating many things. And I have no boundary. The only boundary and guiding principle I have is re-evaluate everything, re-jig whatever you can re-jig, as long as you can give Nigeria electricity access.

“I will tell you, tariff increase is not on the plates. Tell Nigerians for me,” he added.

Tegbe assured that the government would explore all available options to provide electricity access to Nigerians without placing additional financial pressure on consumers.

FG Targets Power Sector Reforms

The minister said the government remained committed to addressing the structural and commercial challenges affecting electricity supply, noting that the problems extend beyond technical infrastructure.

“We will do whatever it takes to give an average Nigerian access to electricity. When I was being screened by the Senate, I did make it very clear: the problem in the power sector is 20% technical and 80% human.

“And when I talk about soft issues, I’m talking about teamwork issues, I talked about issue of commerciality, I talked about the issue of liquidity in the sector, I talked about governance issue,” he said.

He said the administration would continue to pursue reforms aimed at improving sector liquidity, governance, commercial operations and electricity delivery.

What you should know

Tegbe, earlier in November 2026, identified gas supply constraints, ageing infrastructure, vandalism, transmission limitations, poor metering and commercial challenges as systemic problems affecting Nigeria’s electricity sector.

The minister, who sought media partnership to strengthen public trust, also highlighted progress on power sector reforms, including the settlement of legacy debts, increased metering and improvements to transmission infrastructure.

He acknowledged Nigerians’ frustration over unreliable electricity supply, assuring them that the Federal Government was addressing the sector’s longstanding challenges through coordinated and measurable interventions.

He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s electricity sector through sustained reforms, infrastructure investment and improved service delivery.