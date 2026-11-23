Kenya's High Court has declined to grant immediate orders restricting dealings in Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's 24.76% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), acquired in a transaction valued at approximately $327 million.

Kenya’s High Court has declined to grant immediate orders restricting dealings in Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s 24.76% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), acquired in a transaction valued at approximately $327 million.

According to reports by Business Daily and The Star, Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande issued the directions on November 10, 2026, in a petition filed by human rights activist Francis Awino.

The court directed respondents to file their replies by November 27 and scheduled the case for mention on November 30, ahead of KPC’s annual general meeting on December 2.

The decision leaves the petition pending, with the court yet to determine the legality of the transaction or make findings on the allegations raised.

Kenyan court rejects urgent share restrictions

The petition sought temporary restrictions on dealings in Dangote’s KPC shares while the court examines whether the public institutions involved properly authorised their acquisition and subsequent disposal.

According to Business Daily, the judge declined to certify the application as urgent or grant orders before hearing the other parties.

“This is not an appropriate matter for the grant of ex parte orders,” the court stated.

The ruling means the requested immediate restrictions were not imposed, although the underlying petition remains before the court.

Dangote’s investment vehicle is consequently expected to proceed towards nominating a director ahead of KPC’s shareholder meeting.

The nomination could result in the National Social Security Fund being replaced on the company’s board.

However, the court’s decision does not amount to a final determination that the share transactions complied with all applicable requirements.

The respondents are expected to address the issues raised in the petition before the case returns to court.

The proceedings will therefore continue alongside preparations for KPC’s December 2 annual general meeting.

The dispute centres on the process through which public institutions acquired, held and subsequently disposed of shares in the company following its privatisation.

Kenyan pension fund transactions face scrutiny

Awino’s petition seeks greater disclosure of the transactions involving KPC shares held by public institutions and pension funds.

The activist wants the court to examine the approvals, financial records and institutional decisions associated with the acquisition and disposal of the shares.

The petition seeks disclosure of the institutions involved, the number of shares transferred, transaction dates, proceeds and relevant approvals.

Awino also requested investment appraisals, board and trustee resolutions, fund-manager instructions, transaction agreements and payment records.

Institutions identified in reporting include the National Social Security Fund, Public Service Superannuation Fund, County Pension Fund, Lapfund and Laptrust.

Other institutions mentioned include pension schemes linked to Kenya Power, Kenya Pipeline Company and Kenya Ports Authority.

Respondents in the case include the National Treasury, Privatisation Authority, Capital Markets Authority, KPC, pension institutions and a Dangote-linked refinery company.

The petition questions whether the relevant public institutions followed the appropriate processes in acquiring, holding and selling their shares.

The requested documents are intended to establish how the transactions were authorised and the proceeds accounted for.

The court has not made findings on whether any institution acted improperly.

The case remains a legal challenge concerning disclosure and transaction approvals rather than an established finding of wrongdoing.

Dangote expands East African energy investments

Dangote’s investment in Kenya Pipeline Company forms part of his wider expansion into East Africa’s energy sector.

The Lamu refinery dispute concerns the proposed development and its associated land and environmental issues.

By contrast, the latest petition focuses on the acquisition and disposal of shares in Kenya Pipeline Company.

The proposed $500 million refinery investment is also a separate matter involving questions about public investment commitments.