Dangote Refinery increased its daily petrol supply to Nigeria by 12% to 31.89 million litres in October 2026, even as the country's petrol imports rose by 47% to 15 million litres per day.

Dangote Refinery increased its daily petrol supply to Nigeria by 12% to 31.89 million litres in October 2026, even as the country’s petrol imports rose by 47% to 15 million litres per day.

The figures are contained in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) October 2026 State of the Midstream and Downstream Sector Factsheet.

The report also showed higher fuel consumption and declining petrol stock sufficiency across the country.

Dangote supplies more petrol to Nigeria

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd operated at 103.73% of its installed capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in October, producing an average of 48.51 million litres of petrol daily.

The refinery supplied 31.89 million litres to the domestic market, up from 28.5 million litres in September, while exports increased to 20.18 million litres per day.

Petrol exports represented about 42% of the refinery’s daily production, while it drew an average of 3.56 million litres daily from existing stock.

Closing petrol inventory fell by 37% to 229.9 million litres.

Diesel production averaged 25.14 million litres daily, with domestic supply of 10 million litres and exports of 12.95 million litres.

Aviation fuel production stood at 26.44 million litres daily, while exports reached 22.15 million litres, representing 84% of production.

The refinery’s October operating rate was lower than the 105.98% recorded in September. The NMDPRA also noted that export shares in the October factsheet were calculated as a percentage of production, rather than evacuation as used in the September edition.

Petrol imports rise 47% despite higher local supply

The NMDPRA factsheet showed that total petrol receipts increased by 21% to 46.9 million litres per day in October, from 38.7 million litres in September.

Receipts cover volumes received into depots and products trucked directly out of refineries, capturing both imported products and locally supplied refinery output.

Domestic petrol supply increased by 12% to 31.9 million litres daily, while imports rose by 47% to 15 million litres from 10.2 million litres in September.

Diesel receipts climbed by 93% to 16.8 million litres daily. Domestic supply increased by 32% to 10.7 million litres, while imports rose from 600,000 litres to 6.1 million litres.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply increased by 11% to 5.2 kilotonnes daily, while aviation fuel receipts declined by 36% to 2.1 million litres per day.

The figures show that Dangote remained the dominant source of locally supplied petrol, but imported products continued to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s fuel availability.

Petrol consumption rises as stock cover falls

Petrol consumption increased by 5% to 46.5 million litres per day in October, from 44.4 million litres in September. Diesel consumption also rose by 7% to 15.5 million litres per day.

Petrol stock sufficiency declined from 23.9 days in September to 21.8 days in October, below the NMDPRA’s required threshold of 30 days.

Diesel stock cover fell by 12% to 43.9 days, while LPG stock sufficiency declined by 7% to 14.8 days.

Aviation fuel stock cover increased by 42% to 75.8 days, even as consumption fell by 7%.

Stock sufficiency measures how many days available inventory can cover consumption, including stock held at Dangote Refinery. The figures indicate that petrol and diesel inventories came under pressure despite higher receipts.

Domestic refineries receive more crude oil

Crude oil receipts by domestic refineries increased by 19% to an average of 736,000 barrels per day in October, from 617,000 barrels per day in September.

Between January and October 2026, domestic refineries received 179.31 million barrels of crude oil. Domestic sources accounted for 144.98 million barrels, or 80.9%, while imported cargoes contributed 34.33 million barrels.

October recorded the highest monthly crude oil receipts within the period, at 22.80 million barrels.

Dangote’s imported crude receipts increased by 39% to 118,400 barrels per day, while its locally sourced crude share declined from 86.1% to 83.9%.

The three state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna were not producing in October.

Modular refineries supplied an average of 680,000 litres of diesel daily, compared with 620,000 litres in September. This represented about 4.9% of the NMDPRA’s 14 million-litre daily diesel demand benchmark. WalterSmith, Edo Refinery, Aradel and OPAC recorded varying levels of activity, while Duport Refinery remained shut.

Dangote pursues wider African markets

Dangote Refinery is attracting interest from other African countries seeking access to refined petroleum products. In October, Botswana was reported to be seeking a fuel supply agreement with the refinery as part of efforts to diversify its petroleum sources.

Dangote Group also signed an agreement with Cameroon’s state-owned refinery, SONARA, and MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited to supply refined petroleum products to Cameroon.

The parties did not disclose the supply volumes, financial value or duration of the arrangement.

The refinery’s export volumes provide further context to these developments. In October, Dangote exported a combined 55.28 million litres of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel daily, compared with domestic deliveries of 43.96 million litres. Nairametrics had earlier reported that the refinery exported an average of 54.63 million litres of the three products daily in September, against 39.98 million litres supplied to the Nigerian market.