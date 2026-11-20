The Federal Government has doubled electricity transmission capacity at the Gombe Transmission Substation from 300MVA to 600MVA following the installation of a new 300MVA transformer.

The Federal Government has doubled electricity transmission capacity at the Gombe Transmission Substation from 300MVA to 600MVA following the installation of a new 300MVA transformer.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The upgrade also increased downstream capacity from 150MVA to 220MVA, strengthening the substation’s ability to transmit electricity to Gombe and neighbouring states in the North-East.

Gombe transmission capacity doubles to 600MVA

The Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, commissioned the two transformers at the 330/132/33kV Gombe Transmission Substation, describing the project as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to making electricity a dependable driver of economic growth.

He identified the facility as a strategic transmission hub serving Gombe and neighbouring states, including Yobe, Borno and Adamawa. According to him, rising electricity demand had placed pressure on the substation’s existing capacity.

Before the upgrade, the substation had an upstream capacity of 300MVA, supported by two 150MVA transformers, and a downstream capacity of 150MVA.

The newly installed 300MVA, 330/132kV transformer increased upstream capacity to 600MVA, equivalent to 480MW, while replacing an existing 30MVA unit with a 100MVA, 132/33kV transformer raised downstream capacity to 220MVA, equivalent to 176MW.

“The Minister of Power, Engr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, commissioned a 1x300MVA, 330/132kV and a 1x100MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the 330/132/33kV Gombe Transmission Substation,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The new 300MVA transformer doubles upstream capacity to 600MVA (480MW), while replacing the old 30MVA unit with a 100MVA transformer increases downstream capacity to 220MVA (176MW).”

The upgrade is expected to ease the operational constraints Tegbe said had affected the substation as electricity demand increased, while improving its ability to serve Gombe and neighbouring states.

TCN completes Gombe transformer project

TCN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the project was undertaken to address growing electricity demand and strengthen the substation’s capacity at both voltage levels.

He disclosed that the company awarded the contract to ISIN Electromechanical Industries Limited in June 2021, with the project completed in June 2026.

Abdulaziz explained that replacing transformers at an operational transmission station is complex, requiring careful coordination to maintain electricity supply while existing equipment is removed and new units are installed.

He said the upgraded transformers would provide greater operational flexibility, allowing the station to transmit more electricity through the 330kV network.

The project is also expected to increase the capacity of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to receive electricity for distribution to customers in Gombe.

The TCN chief executive commended the engineers and contractor for completing the project and acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Power, the Gombe State Government, the Emir of Gombe and the host community. He also urged residents to report vandalism and suspicious activities along transmission corridors to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

Gombe upgrade comes amid grid challenges

The Gombe project comes amid broader Federal Government efforts to expand Nigeria’s electricity transmission infrastructure and address constraints affecting power delivery across the country.

In an October 28, 2026 report, Nairametrics reported that Tegbe had unveiled a roadmap to stabilise the national grid, expand transmission capacity and attract fresh investment into the power sector. He identified overstretched transmission infrastructure, gas supply constraints, distribution losses and accumulated industry liabilities as major challenges.

On November 7, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Tegbe had attributed electricity supply disruptions in parts of the country to generation and transmission constraints.

These included planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, gas supply shortages and damage to critical transmission lines.

The minister said the government was working with relevant operators to restore affected generating units, improve gas supply and accelerate repairs to damaged infrastructure.

Earlier, in January 2025, Nairametrics reported that TCN had commissioned 48 transformer projects across the country in 2024, adding 4,928MVA to Nigeria’s transmission capacity.

Those projects included installations ranging from 60MVA to 300MVA across several substations, as part of TCN’s efforts to strengthen the national grid and improve electricity delivery to distribution companies. The Gombe upgrade is another addition to those efforts.