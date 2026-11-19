The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited plans to leverage its balance sheet and assets to raise capital for energy projects under a new agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited plans to leverage its balance sheet and assets to raise capital for energy projects under a new agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

The agreement is expected to establish a structured financing framework between both institutions while improving foreign exchange inflows, financial discipline and investment in Nigeria’s energy sector.

NNPC plans asset-backed financing under CBN deal

NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said the company would work with the CBN to develop financial structures that would enable it to raise capital using its balance sheet and assets to fund energy projects.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CBN Headquarters in Abuja, Ojulari described the agreement as a defining moment in the relationship between both institutions.

“This MoU provides that structure, setting out the principles and framework by which the two institutions will collaborate at the meeting point between energy and finance,” the GCEO said.

He listed the objectives of the agreement to include:

Positioning NNPC’s initiatives alongside national monetary and energy objectives.

Addressing challenges affecting trade and foreign exchange transactions to support the flow of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy.

Developing financial structures that would help NNPC raise capital using its balance sheet and assets, with guidance from the CBN.

Ojulari explained that the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between NNPC, as the national energy company, and the CBN, as the country’s monetary authority.

NNPC links financing deal to oil production growth

Providing further details, NNPC’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Adedapo Segun, said the agreement would replace the previous practice of handling financial issues through irregular arrangements with a more coordinated approach.

He said improved financial coordination would help attract the investment required to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production from its current level of 1.8 million barrels per day to 3 million barrels per day.

Segun said NNPC would align domestic payments, contractor settlements and foreign exchange conversions with CBN regulations to support the naira and reduce dollarisation.

Both institutions agreed to establish working groups, implementation timelines and accountability mechanisms to ensure the agreement is implemented.

NNPC Treasurer John Etukudo will oversee the process on behalf of the company.

On his part, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described the agreement as a formalisation of an existing relationship between both institutions.

He said continued collaboration in account management, funds transfers and liquidity support would contribute to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue for fiscal obligations and more predictable foreign exchange inflows.

NNPC pursues asset sales to raise $30 billion

The new agreement builds on NNPC’s previous efforts to raise capital through asset sales and fresh investments as part of its strategy to revive Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In January 2026, Nairametrics reported that the company was targeting at least $30 billion by 2030 through a combination of asset sales and fresh investments. NNPC was reviewing its asset portfolio, with plans to divest non-performing oil fields to unlock capital and improve operational efficiency.

In December 2025, NNPC had launched a bidding process for the sale of stakes in some of its oil and gas assets as part of its portfolio optimisation strategy.

The move followed an earlier plan by the company to divest or reduce at least 25% of its equity in selected oil and gas fields to attract investment and unlock capital for reinvestment.

Similarly, in August 2024, NNPC’s former Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, disclosed that the company was considering selling assets it could not optimise while bringing in partners to improve the utilisation of others. He said the strategy was intended to rebalance the company’s balance sheet and improve returns.

The new agreement with the CBN provides another financing route, giving NNPC a framework to explore raising capital using its balance sheet and assets to support investments in the energy sector.