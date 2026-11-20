The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has denied conducting any recruitment exercise, warning Nigerians against fraudsters circulating fake job advertisements and employment letters in its name.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has denied conducting any recruitment exercise, warning Nigerians against fraudsters circulating fake job advertisements and employment letters in its name.

The warning was contained in a public notice issued by the Authority on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The regulator said the fraudsters target young, economically vulnerable and unsuspecting Nigerians with non-existent job opportunities, often demanding money for recruitment-related processes.

NMDPRA denies recruitment, warns job seekers

The Authority said it had again been alerted to the activities of individuals and groups impersonating it through fake recruitment announcements and bogus employment letters circulated online.

It stated that it was not conducting any recruitment exercise at any level and had not authorised any individual, agent or group to demand or collect money from applicants on its behalf.

“The attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has once again been drawn to the continued activities of fraudsters who exploit young, economically vulnerable and unsuspecting Nigerians,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Authority states categorically that it is NOT conducting any recruitment exercise at this time, at any level.”

The regulator said the scammers typically demand payments under descriptions such as job placement, processing, registration and screening fees to make their schemes appear legitimate.

It advised Nigerians to disregard messages, advertisements, flyers, WhatsApp or Telegram instructions, social media posts, letters and other correspondence claiming that recruitment into the Authority was ongoing.

The NMDPRA stressed that no payment was required for any recruitment process and that any request for money purportedly made on its behalf was fraudulent.

NMDPRA warns fraudsters of legal action

The Authority said it would pursue appropriate action against individuals and groups involved in impersonation, fraud and other unlawful activities connected to its name and purported recruitment exercises.

It urged members of the public who encounter such activities to report them through its official email address, [email protected], and to the nearest law enforcement agency.

The regulator also advised applicants to verify information through its official website, www.nmdpra.gov.ng, and its recognised social media platforms, including X (@NMDPRA_Official), Instagram (@nmdpra_official), Facebook and LinkedIn.

It added that any future recruitment exercise would follow the rules governing recruitment into the Nigerian Public Service and would be announced exclusively through its official communication channels.

FAAN, NUPRC warn against fake job offers

The NMDPRA warning comes amid similar alerts by government agencies and regulators over fake recruitment advertisements and employment letters targeting job seekers.

More recently, in October 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) raised the alarm over a fake recruitment notice circulating online under the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) identity. It warned Nigerians against making payments or sharing personal and financial information in response to the advertisement.