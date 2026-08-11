NUPRC dismisses AI-generated employment letters, says no recruitment ongoing

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has warned the public against fake and AI-generated employment letters being circulated in the name of the commission.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has warned the public against fake and AI-generated employment letters being circulated in the name of the commission.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by NUPRC’s Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, on X on Tuesday.

The commission also cautioned Nigerians against fraudsters allegedly demanding money from unsuspecting members of the public under the guise of helping them secure jobs at the NUPRC.

What the agency is saying

The NUPRC said it had received reports of fake employment letters bearing the names of people unknown to the organisation.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) wishes to inform the general public about the proliferation of fake and AI-generated employment letters bearing the names of persons unknown to the Commission,” the statement said.

The commission said “some unscrupulous and criminal elements have been extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of helping them to secure employment at the Commission.”

“The NUPRC states categorically that there is no ongoing recruitment exercise at the Commission,” it said.

The commission added that future recruitment would be conducted strictly in line with applicable laws and government regulations.

The commission urged members of the public to exercise caution and verify employment-related information before taking any action or making payments.

Get up to speed

Cases of fake recruitment schemes targeting Nigerians have become increasingly common, especially those impersonating government ministries, departments, and agencies.

In April, National Pension Commission (PenCom) issued a strong warning to Nigerians about a rising recruitment scam, urging them to be cautious and avoid falling victim.

PenCom revealed that the scammers are using various communication channels, such as WhatsApp, emails, and personal phone numbers, to reach out to unsuspecting victims, urging them to urgently share personal details for job placements.

In November 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday issued a statement warning the public to disregard a fake online advertisement claiming that Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel were being recruited through a link associated with the agency.

Other government agencies have faced similar impersonation attempts. In April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disowned a fake online recruitment campaign circulating in its name, warning Nigerians to avoid the fraudulent portal.

What you should know

NUPRC had earlier reported that domestic crude oil and condensate supply to local refineries reached 97.4% in the second quarter of 2026, with 53.7 million barrels supplied between April and June.

Earlier, the agency noted that Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector could attract between $30 billion and $50 billion in fresh offshore investments between 2026 and 2030 as the country moves to unlock new production capacity through 22 major projects.

The regulator said it has approved over US$57 billion in Field Development Plans, some of which have translated to Final Investment Decisions since 2024.