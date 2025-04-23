Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a disclaimer against a fraudulent recruitment exercise being circulated online, warning Nigerians to avoid it.

The disclaimer was announced in a statement signed by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, tagged “MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DISCLAIMS FAKE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE.”

Recruitment solely conducted by the Federal Civil Service Commission

The official stated that the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was drawn to a fraudulent recruitment exercise being circulated online and through various other platforms, falsely bearing the signature of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and inviting applications for employment into the Ministry.

“The Ministry unequivocally disassociates itself from this misleading and malicious advertisement and urges the general public to disregard such announcements and refrain from engaging with individuals or entities promoting these fraudulent schemes,” the statement partly reads.

The ministry added that for the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the Nigerian Foreign Service is exclusively conducted by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The official stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not carry out direct recruitment and does not request or accept payments for job applications or appointments.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to remain cautious and not to fall victim to such fraudulent schemes,” the statement added.

The Ministry expressed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity in all its processes.

It also reiterated its dedication to safeguarding the interests of the public, encouraging all Nigerians to stay informed and vigilant against employment-related fraud.

What to know about FCSC Vacancies

Nairametrics previously reported on March 10, 2025, that the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) extended the deadline for submission of applications for vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17.

The commission had encouraged qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the extended deadline and submit their applications before the new closing date.

It had also reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are selected for the available roles.

Backstory

The FCSC recruitment exercise began on January 27, 2025, and was initially set to close on March 10, 2025, before the deadline extension.

Eligible candidates were directed to apply for only one position through the dedicated recruitment portal: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

The commission had emphasized that the recruitment exercise was open to all eligible Nigerians, including individuals with physical challenges.

Interested applicants were asked to upload the following documents during the application process:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Ph.D./Master’s Degree Certificate (if applicable)

Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

Primary School Certificate

NYSC Discharge/Exemption/Exclusion Certificate

Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age

Local Government Identification

Recent Passport Photograph

Since the announcement of the job vacancies on January 27, there were reports of difficulties accessing the recruitment portal due to high traffic.

In response, FCSC Chairman Prof. Tunji Olaopa acknowledged these challenges, attributing them to the overwhelming number of applicants who tried to access the website.

He assured prospective applicants that the commission was working actively to resolve these technical issues and ensure a seamless application process.

The FCSC had urged applicants to remain patient while the necessary improvements were being made to facilitate smooth submissions.