Tinubu extends working vacation again, return now expected Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has delayed his return to Nigeria from his working vacation in Europe, with his arrival now expected on Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has delayed his return to Nigeria from his working vacation in Europe, with his arrival now expected on Tuesday, September 29, according to reports.

The President had been expected to return to Nigeria this weekend following an earlier extension of his stay abroad, but his itinerary has since been revised, with Tuesday now the likely return date.

The latest change would mark the second time Tinubu’s expected return has been pushed back since he began a three-week working vacation on August 30.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria two days before the country marks its 66th Independence anniversary.

Tinubu expected back Tuesday

Reports citing presidential sources said the latest change followed a last-minute adjustment to his travel itinerary, although no reason for the change was immediately disclosed.

Nairametrics had reported that the Presidency initially said Tinubu would return at the weekend following the extension of his stay in Europe.

Current reports indicate that Tinubu is expected to return through Lagos on Tuesday, September 29.

The revised itinerary means the President’s working vacation has now extended beyond the original three-week period announced when he departed Nigeria.

Tinubu’s European vacation extended

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for a three-week annual leave in Europe, with London as his first destination. The Presidency said the vacation was part of his annual leave and that he was expected to return to Nigeria afterward to resume official engagements and join preparations for the 2027 elections.

During his current stay, Tinubu has continued to communicate with officials in Nigeria and direct government affairs, according to the Presidency. He also held official engagements in France after moving there from the UK.

Tinubu’s current vacation is his first major annual leave of 2026. His previous annual leave was in September 2025, when he spent about 10 working days in Europe.

Tinubu absence draws opposition questions

Tinubu’s extended stay abroad has drawn criticism from opposition figures, particularly as Vice President Kashim Shettima has represented him at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Presidency has maintained that Nigeria is fully represented, with Shettima carrying the President’s mandate and expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar questioned Tinubu’s absence from the UNGA, noting that Shettima had also represented him at the 2024 and 2025 editions.

Atiku called for an explanation and questioned whether issues surrounding Tinubu’s history with US authorities had affected Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement.

The Presidency rejected the insinuations as baseless and irresponsible.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, also questioned Tinubu’s absence in a post while commenting on Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama’s address to the UNGA.