NUPRC: Local refineries receive 53.7 million barrels of crude in Q2 2026

Domestic crude oil and condensate supply to local refineries reached 97.4% in the second quarter of 2026, with 53.7 million barrels supplied between April and June, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Domestic crude oil and condensate supply to local refineries reached 97.4% in the second quarter of 2026, with 53.7 million barrels supplied between April and June, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The figure was contained in NUPRC’s Q2 2026 statistics on the enforcement of the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO), issued in accordance with Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The latest figures show that producers supplied more crude to domestic refiners than their monthly allocations in April and June, although performance fell below the allocated volume in May.

NUPRC said the improvement coincided with increased local oil production and the signing of long-term crude supply agreements supported by bankable Sales and Purchase Agreements between producers and domestic refiners.

What they are saying

NUPRC said the DCSO is being actively administered and enforced, with monthly consultations between crude oil producers and licensed local refineries.

“On a monthly basis, the Commission meets with stakeholders including crude oil producers and local licensed refineries after which the producers are allocated a specific volume of their crude oil and condensate which should be offered to local licensed refineries,” NUPRC stated.

The Commission said the framework operates on a “willing buyer, willing seller” basis in line with the PIA, which influences the eventual volumes supplied and accepted by local refiners.

NUPRC said the improvement in DCSO performance coincided with increased local oil production and the signing of long-term crude supply agreements supported by bankable Sales and Purchase Agreements.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the government’s objective of energy sufficiency by sustaining recent gains in crude oil production and continuing to enforce the DCSO.

The monthly figures show varying levels of compliance with crude supply allocations during the quarter.

In April, NUPRC allocated 18.13 million barrels to producers, who offered 19.31 million barrels, while local refiners eventually received 20.88 million barrels, representing 114.9% performance against the allocation.

In May, 18.78 million barrels were allocated, and producers offered 23.19 million barrels, but actual supply to local refiners stood at 14.23 million barrels, representing 75.8% compliance.

In June, producers were allocated 18.17 million barrels and offered 26.84 million barrels, while refiners took 18.61 million barrels, representing 102.4% performance.

The combined supply of 53.7 million barrels during the quarter resulted in an overall DCSO performance of 97.4%.

The figures indicate that the volume offered by producers did not always translate into an equivalent volume received by local refiners, reflecting the “willing buyer, willing seller” structure of the DCSO framework.

Dangote refinery accounted for largest share

The Dangote Refinery accounted for the largest share of crude offered to local refiners during the second quarter, according to the NUPRC statistics.

The refinery required 63 million barrels during the quarter, while producers offered 68.1 million barrels. The volume offered represented 98% of all crude volumes offered to the Dangote Refinery.

However, the refinery eventually accepted 52.6 million barrels, meaning it took 78% of the volume offered to it.

NUPRC said the DCSO framework, established under the PIA 2021, is intended to support domestic refining and advance Nigeria’s energy sufficiency objective.

The Commission said it would continue enforcing the obligation while working to sustain recent gains in domestic crude oil production.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to an average of 1.56 million barrels per day (mbpd) in June 2026, marking the country’s highest monthly crude oil output since April 2020.

NUPRC stated that Nigeria’s combined crude oil and condensate production has maintained an upward trajectory over the past five months, increasing from 1.483 million bpd in February to 1.546 million bpd in March, 1.663 million bpd in April, 1.700 million bpd in May, and 1.735 million bpd in June, representing a 2.2% month-on-month increase.

Earlier this year, NUPRC declared the nation’s total petroleum reserves at 37.01 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate, alongside 215.19 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas as of January 1, 2026.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said it plans to grow Nigeria’s gas reserves from the current 210 trillion cubic feet to about 600 trillion cubic feet.

The NNPCL earlier this year unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

What you should know

Earlier, NNPC reported that crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.72 million barrels per day (mbopd) in June, slightly below the 1.73 million barrels per day recorded in May.

Natural gas production rose to 7.841 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in June from 7.774 million standard cubic feet per day in May, representing a 0.86% increase.

NNPC attributed the slight decline in crude oil and condensate production to operational disruptions, facility integrity issues and subsurface challenges across several assets.