The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The plan was launched on Friday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

The initiative, the statement said, signals a renewed push by the Federal Government and industry stakeholders to translate Nigeria’s vast gas resources into economic value through disciplined execution, infrastructure development and market expansion.

What they are saying

The Gas Master Plan 2026 marks a strategic shift from policy formulation to execution across Nigeria’s gas value chain.

Government officials and industry leaders at the launch described the plan as a commercially driven roadmap aligned with national development goals.

“Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven and execution-focused gas sector aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations,” said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo. “Nigeria is fundamentally a gas nation. With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential, but translation,” Ekpo added.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Ojulari, described the NGMP 2026 as a bold, execution-anchored roadmap designed to unlock Nigeria’s immense gas potential and elevate the country into a globally competitive gas hub.

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers’ Group, Adegbite Falade, said the plan would help bridge the gap between policy intent and execution.

The Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section, Matthieu Bouyer, commended NNPC Ltd for the ambition behind the roadmap.

The comments underscore the emphasis on implementation, commercial viability and coordinated sector-wide action.

More Insights

The Gas Master Plan 2026 outlines ambitious production and investment targets aimed at strengthening domestic supply and boosting exports.

NNPC Ltd said the plan prioritises cost optimisation, operational excellence and systematic resource development.

Nigeria currently holds about 210 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, with upside potential of up to 600 trillion cubic feet.

Ojulari said, “The Plan is structured not just to deliver – but to exceed- the Presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over 60 billion dollars in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030.”

NNPC estimates that the roadmap could catalyse more than $60 billion in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by the end of the decade.

Key focus areas include gas supply to power generation, compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, Mini-LNG and industrial offtakers.

NNPC said the plan was developed using a collaborative and investor-centric approach, with alignment across operators, partners and financiers.

Get up to speed

Nigeria has long sought to maximise value from its abundant gas resources, but progress has been constrained by infrastructure gaps and execution challenges.

Previous policy frameworks focused largely on setting direction rather than delivery.

The original Nigerian Gas Master Plan was introduced in 2008 to drive domestic gas utilisation and economic value.

Over time, changing market realities, infrastructure deficits, and regulatory reforms necessitated an updated framework.

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Act and the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative reshaped the operating environment.

The Gas Master Plan 2026 reflects these new realities, aligning gas development with Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

What you should know

In December 2025, the Federal Government officially launched the country’s first online gas trading, clearing, and settlement platform.