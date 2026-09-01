Pivot Integrated Energy secures N100 billion in oversubscribed maiden Commercial Paper issuance

Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited has secured N100.08 billion from its maiden Commercial Paper (CP) issuance, marking the company’s first entry into Nigeria’s debt capital market.

The Series 1 issuance, launched under Pivot’s N300 billion Commercial Paper Programme, attracted strong demand from institutional and sophisticated investors, resulting in subscriptions exceeding the N100 billion target.

Proceeds from the issuance will be deployed towards Pivot’s operations in the trading, storage, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products across Nigeria and selected African markets, according to the release by Pathway Advisors Limited, the Lead Issuing House and Lead Arranger.

What the data is saying:

The Series 1 transaction represents Pivot’s first commercial paper issuance and its debut in Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Commercial Paper programme: N300 billion

Series 1 issuance: N100 billion

Subscription: N100.08 billion

Oversubscription: N80 million above target

Issuer: Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited

Transaction Sponsor/Lead Arranger: Pathway Advisors Limited

Market: Nigerian debt capital market

The company’s ability to attract more than N100 billion from investors at its first attempt highlights strong institutional participation in the transaction.

The investor base included Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), insurance companies, commercial and merchant banks, asset management companies, investment funds and corporate treasuries.

CEOs’ commentary:

Babajide Babatope, Managing Director of Pivot Integrated Energy Services, described the successful debut as a defining moment in the company’s growth trajectory.

“Today marks a defining chapter in our growth story. To go to market for the first time and be oversubscribed is an extraordinary milestone,” Babatope said.

He said the transaction validates the company’s development so far and provides additional capacity to accelerate its expansion.

“It validates everything we have built and gives us the firepower to scale even faster,” he said.

Pathway Advisors’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adekunle Alade, said the strong subscription demonstrated investor confidence in Pivot’s fundamentals and investment proposition.

“Debut issuances are always the ultimate test of market confidence. Pivot passed that test emphatically,” Alade said.

He described the demand for the N100 billion issuance as a powerful endorsement of the company’s fundamentals, management team and growth strategy.

“This is a landmark achievement for Pivot and a significant milestone for Nigeria’s commercial paper market,” he said.

Alade added that Pathway Advisors would continue supporting Pivot through subsequent phases of its N300 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

The transaction therefore gives Pivot access to a larger potential short-term funding channel beyond the maiden issuance, although the release does not disclose the timing or size of subsequent issuances.

The funds are expected to support Pivot’s existing operations in petroleum-product trading, storage, distribution and supply across Nigeria and selected African markets.

The backers

Pivot’s transaction was sponsored, structured and arranged by Pathway Advisors Limited, which also acted as Financial Adviser and Lead Issuing House.

The transaction was supported by a broad group of joint arrangers, including Coronation Merchant Bank, Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, AIICO Capital Limited and FSDH Capital Limited.

Other joint arrangers included FSL Capital Limited, Greenwich Capital Markets Limited, United Capital Limited, Mainstreet Capital Limited, Rand Merchant Bank and First Ally Advisory Limited.

ProvidusUnity Bank and Fidelity Bank Plc acted as Collecting and Paying Agents, while Alliance Law Firm served as Solicitor.

What you should know:

Pivot’s successful debut comes as Nigeria’s commercial paper market shows renewed activity, with outstanding CPs rising to N465.34 billion in June 2026 from N448.88 billion in May.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigerian corporates raised N1.61 trillion through commercial papers in 2025, up 40% from N1.15 trillion in 2024 despite elevated borrowing costs.

Recent transactions also show strong investor appetite for quality corporate issuers, although pricing remains relatively high because CPs carry corporate credit risk.

The trend highlights the growing importance of CPs as an alternative funding channel for companies seeking working capital without relying entirely on conventional bank loans.