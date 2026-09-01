Power outage hits Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki as 12 feeders go down — EKEDP

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced a power outage across the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State following a loss of supply affecting about 12 feeders.

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced a power outage across the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State following a loss of supply affecting about 12 feeders.

The affected feeders include Ibeju, Ajah Local 1, Medallion Data, Urban Prime, Main One, Maroko, Chevron, Oke-Ira, Ikate Express, Ilasan, NTDA 1 and Eleko.

This was disclosed in an update issued by EKEDP to its customers, as the distribution company said injection substations at VGC, Oke-Ira and Agungi were also affected by the loss of supply.

The company said it was working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore the affected transformer and reconnect all impacted feeders.

What they are saying

EKEDP said the outage was caused by a fault affecting electricity supply within the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“The following feeders are currently out of supply: Ibeju, Ajah Local 1, Medallion Data, Urban Prime, Main One, Maroko, Chevron, Oke-Ira, Ikate Express, Ilasan, NTDA 1, Eleko.”

The company said the VGC, Oke-Ira and Agungi Injection Substations were also affected.

“We are working closely with our partner, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to restore the affected transformer and reconnect all impacted feeders as quickly as possible.”

EKEDP apologised to customers for the inconvenience and said further updates would be provided as the situation progresses.

The electricity distribution company urged customers to remain patient while efforts continue to restore supply across the affected areas.

Persistent issue

There have been noticeable power outages in the Lekki axis in recent times, following reported reductions in electricity supply and complaints from residents.

EKEDP had, in a similar situation, attributed a power supply disruption affecting parts of Lagos, including Ibeju-Lekki, to a technical fault on key transmission lines outside its distribution network.

The company explained that the fault had significantly reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution across its franchise area.

According to EKEDP, efforts were being made to manage the limited power supply and distribute available electricity as fairly as possible among customers.

What you should know

EKEDP announced in June 2026 that a loss of power supply from the national grid had affected electricity supply across its network.

The company described the incident as a transmission-level issue outside its direct control.

EKEDP said it was investigating the cause of the disruption.

The company also said it was in contact with relevant authorities to establish the full situation.

It said the restoration timeline would be communicated as more information became available.

The latest outage highlights the impact of transmission-level disruptions on electricity supply across areas served by EKEDP.

EKEDP loses national grid supply, triggers power challenges across Lagos network – Nairametrics

The Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced a loss of power supply from the national grid, which is currently affecting electricity supply across its network.