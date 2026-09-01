NUPRC retains $300 helicopter landing levy, waives TNC for offshore oil operations

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has confirmed that the $300 helicopter levy per landing for air navigational services remains applicable to upstream petroleum operations, while the Terminal Navigational Charge (TNC) does not apply to landings at private offshore facilities or oil platforms.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has confirmed that the $300 helicopter levy per landing for air navigational services remains applicable to upstream petroleum operations, while the Terminal Navigational Charge (TNC) does not apply to landings at private offshore facilities or oil platforms.

The clarification follows concerns raised by upstream industry stakeholders over the introduction, structure and implementation of the helicopter levy.

This is according to a circular signed by NUPRC Chief Executive, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, on Monday.

What the NUPRC is saying

According to the NUPRC, the $300 levy per landing is retained and must be paid to NAMA through its approved collection mechanism.

“The Terminal Navigational Charge (“TNC”) is payable only in respect of a landing at a government-owned aerodrome and does not apply to a landing at a private offshore facility or platform.”

“It remains applicable to helicopter operations not undertaken in support of upstream petroleum operations,” NUPRC stated.

The NUPRC said the $300 levy is to be treated as a statutory air navigation charge for cost-reporting purposes and that it would issue further guidance on the applicable classification and reporting requirements.

Upstream operators, licensees, lessees and helicopter service providers have been directed to align their contractual, invoicing and cost-recovery arrangements with the clarification.

The review also requires NAMA to deploy low-altitude flight monitoring and surveillance systems to strengthen airspace governance and national security.

As part of the monitoring framework, flight manifests, movement logs and offshore activity data will be required from relevant operators.

NAMA is expected to communicate the specific reporting requirements to affected operators.

The NUPRC further stated that no new or revised fee, levy or charge directly affecting upstream petroleum operations should be introduced without prior consultation with the Commission and relevant stakeholders, in line with Section 25 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Get up to speed

The $300 helicopter landing charge has been the subject of prolonged dispute between the government, helicopter operators and oil companies.

In April 2024, the Federal Government authorised NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited to collect a $300 helicopter landing levy at Nigerian aerodromes, helipads, FPSOs, FSOs and oil platforms.

The policy triggered opposition from helicopter operators, who questioned the fairness and collection mechanism. The government subsequently suspended the levy in June 2024 and constituted a committee to address concerns raised by operators and other stakeholders.

Following further consultations, the levy was reinstated in May 2025, with the payment responsibility shifted from helicopter operators to the oil companies that lease their services.

The latest NUPRC clarification effectively settles the distinction between the statutory $300 air navigation levy and the TNC, particularly for helicopters supporting offshore petroleum operations.

What you should know

In March 2026, the federal government suspended the enforcement of helicopter landing fees for two months.

The decision followed a meeting between Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development and stakeholders in the petroleum industry led by Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources (oil).

The delegation from the petroleum sector included representatives of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), international oil companies (IOCs), the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG).