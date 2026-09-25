TotalEnergies falls 10% as NGX Oil and Gas Index retreats from record high

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc shares fell 10% on Friday, September 25, 2026, pulling the NGX Oil and Gas Index down 0.13% a day after the sector gauge reached a record high.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc shares fell 10% on Friday, September 25, 2026, pulling the NGX Oil and Gas Index down 0.13% a day after the sector gauge reached a record high.

The index had risen 3.95% to 6,252.0 points on Thursday, driven largely by gains in Seplat Energy Plc.

TotalEnergies shares fall 10%

TotalEnergies opened Friday’s session at N576 but ended trading at N518.40, representing a decrease of N57.60 or 10%. The latest decline extends the stock’s weakness over the past month, with TotalEnergies falling 19% from N640 at the end of August to N518.40.

The stock had already dropped 10% from N640 to N576 on August 28 and remained at that level through Thursday, September 24, before recording another 10% decline on Friday.

At N518.40 per share, the company’s market capitalisation stood at about N176 billion, based on its 339.52 million outstanding shares.

The 10% decline on Friday contributed to the 0.13% retreat in the NGX Oil and Gas Index after the sector gauge reached a historic high in the previous trading session.

TotalEnergies’ recent share-price performance therefore contrasts with the improvement recorded in its second-quarter financial results.

Oil and gas stocks diverge

Trading across most other oil and gas stocks was largely unchanged on Friday, while Seplat Energy recorded a marginal gain. Conoil Plc remained flat, while Aradel Holdings Plc and Eterna Plc also recorded no movement at the close of trading.

Seplat Energy gained N0.10 to close at N16,000.10.

The marginal gain came a day after Seplat reached an all-time high of N16,000 per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The gain extended Seplat’s year-to-date increase to 175.44%.

The sharp rise in Seplat had lifted the NGX Oil and Gas Index by 3.95% to 6,252.0 points in Thursday’s session, before TotalEnergies’ decline weighed on the sector gauge on Friday.

TotalEnergies returns to profit

TotalEnergies’ second-quarter results showed a significant improvement from the corresponding period in 2025, with revenue rising 22% year-on-year to N246.81 billion in Q2 2026 from N202.28 billion. The increase was supported by higher product pricing, including a 38% rise in PMS prices, a 65.3% increase in AGO prices and a 35.4% increase in DPK prices.

The company returned to profitability, recording profit after tax of N3.78 billion in Q2 2026, compared with a loss after tax of N2.74 billion in Q2 2025.

Earnings per share stood at N11.13 in Q2 2026, compared with a loss per share of N8.06 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Six-month revenue reached N443.99 billion, while profit after tax for the first half stood at N4.95 billion, compared with a N2.86 billion loss in the first half of 2025.

TotalEnergies reported a full-year 2025 loss after tax of about N17.18 billion, compared with a profit after tax of N27.4 billion in 2024, while revenue fell 26% to N767.63 billion from N1.04 trillion.

The first-half 2026 improvement follows a difficult 2025 financial year for TotalEnergies, when weaker revenue and higher costs contributed to the company’s annual loss.