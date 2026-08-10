Energy crisis pushes solar imports above $400 million across 15 African countries in Q1

Fifteen African countries recorded more than $400 million in solar panel imports in the first quarter of 2026 as the energy crisis drove households and businesses to seek alternatives to conventional energy sources.

Fifteen African countries recorded more than $400 million in solar panel imports in the first quarter of 2026 as the energy crisis drove households and businesses to seek alternatives to conventional energy sources.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) disclosed this in its 2026 World Energy Investment report.

The figure compares with $650 million in solar imports for the whole of 2025, highlighting the sharp increase in demand for solar energy across parts of Africa.

What the report is saying

The IEA said changing perceptions of energy security and reliability are encouraging countries to explore more domestically available energy resources, including renewable energy.

“Changing perceptions of risk and reliability are expected to spur renewed interest in a range of domestically available energy resources.”

“In Africa, 15 countries reported record-high solar imports of more than USD 400 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with USD 650 million for the whole of 2025.”

“Households and businesses can insulate themselves in part from energy shocks by installing solar panels and batteries.”

“Solar panel imports to developing countries in Asia and Africa have jumped in recent months.”

The IEA said renewable energy resources are widely distributed globally, with preliminary signs showing that deployment is increasing in some markets heavily affected by the energy crisis.

Around $665 billion is now being invested annually in renewable power projects globally, according to the IEA, with solar accounting for $365 billion, equivalent to about $1 billion every day.

Wind projects attract about $200 billion annually, while hydropower receives approximately $75 billion.

The IEA said investment in renewable power projects has declined year-on-year since 2024 following several years of rapid growth. However, renewables still account for 70% of total power generation spending.

The agency attributed part of the decline to falling technology costs, particularly for solar panels, as well as policy changes in China and the United States that have increased revenue and project risks for some renewable energy developments.

Get up to speed

Africa recorded its strongest year for solar energy growth in 2025, with South Africa and Nigeria emerging as leading contributors to new capacity, policy progress and private-sector investment, according to information previously reported by Nairametrics.

Nigeria has continued to emerge as a major solar market, supported by policy reforms and increasing private-sector investment.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) estimates that at least five million off-grid solar systems are required to serve underserved communities.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has also proposed rules allowing solar users to sell excess electricity back to the national grid to improve returns and grid stability.

What you should know

The IEA report did not identify the 15 African countries that recorded more than $400 million in solar imports during the first quarter of 2026.

Nigeria’s solar market has nevertheless recorded significant import activity. The country imported more than four million solar panels in 2023, valued at $200 million, while solar imports reached N125.29 billion by early 2025.

The increase in solar demand comes as households and businesses seek greater protection from energy shocks through alternative power sources, including solar panels and batteries.