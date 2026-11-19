President Bola Tinubu is targeting lower transportation costs for Nigerians as Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong plans to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu is targeting lower transportation costs for Nigerians as Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong plans to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria.

The development was disclosed in a press statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The proposed investment follows Tinubu’s invitation to the Chinese automotive company to support the expansion of affordable mass transportation across the country, as the government and private investors expand CNG refuelling infrastructure nationwide.

Yutong plans 300 CNG buses for Nigeria

According to Onanuga, the investment will support the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), which is being implemented in collaboration with state governments.

The programme aims to reduce transport fares by approximately 40% on participating routes, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027–2031.

Onanuga said Yutong would initially supply 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

“Under the agreement with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Yutong will supply an initial 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.”

“Subsequent buses will be assembled in Nigeria through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, reviving local industrial capacity, reducing dependence on imported vehicles and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.”

“Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, brings extensive experience in mass transit manufacturing, with operations across international markets and a track record of supporting local assembly and public transportation projects in several countries.”

The planned local assembly is expected to support the supply of commercial buses while creating opportunities for technology transfer and employment in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

CNG infrastructure supports transport expansion

Onanuga noted that the government’s interventions also include the deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) and a presidential directive for 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide.

These investments are intended to support a wider rollout of affordable commercial buses and improve access to CNG for transport operators.

The President noted that millions of Nigerians depend on commercial transportation to get to work, take their children to school, travel to markets and move goods between communities.

For many households, transportation consumes a significant portion of daily earnings. Tinubu stressed that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into reduced fares, allowing workers, traders and families to retain more of their income for food, education and other essential needs.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to working with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG transportation to more routes nationwide.

The President said the success of the CNG programme would ultimately be measured by the savings it delivers to Nigerians, alongside efforts to reduce living costs through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and affordable mass transit.

What you should know

The planned investment by Yutong comes amid the Federal Government’s broader efforts to expand the use of CNG and electric vehicles in public transportation.

In August 2026, President Tinubu announced that state governors had resolved to leverage compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs) to lower transportation costs from October 1, 2026.

Tinubu said the governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), would take immediate measures to reduce transportation costs in their respective states, particularly by taking advantage of the lower operating costs of CNG-powered and electric vehicles.

He also expressed satisfaction with the discussions, noting that the governors had, on their own initiative, resolved to take steps to ease transportation costs across their states.

The latest plans involving Yutong add a vehicle supply and local assembly component to these efforts, with the initial 300 buses expected to support the rollout of the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

The administration’s stated target remains a reduction of approximately 40% in transport fares on participating routes, as it seeks to make the lower operating costs of alternative-fuel vehicles beneficial to commuters.