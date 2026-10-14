Dangote’s $16 billion Kenya refinery project gets court clearance to proceed

A Kenyan court has lifted an earlier restriction on the development of Aliko Dangote's proposed $16 billion oil refinery in Kenya, allowing the project to proceed despite an ongoing legal dispute over land ownership and environmental concerns.

A Kenyan court has lifted an earlier restriction on the development of Aliko Dangote’s proposed $16 billion oil refinery in Kenya, allowing the project to proceed despite an ongoing legal dispute over land ownership and environmental concerns.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, by High Court Judge Jane Onyango during proceedings in Malindi, where residents had challenged the development of the proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Lamu archipelago.

The ruling comes two days after Kenyan parliamentary leaders expressed support for the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals project and pledged to back the company’s initial public offering (IPO), according to an October 12 statement by Dangote Group.

Court lifts restriction over land error

The legal challenge was initiated by 133 Kenyan residents who alleged that the proposed refinery threatened their property rights and that the developers had failed to demonstrate compliance with environmental regulations.

The applicants argued that Kenyan law requires environmental impact assessments and public consultations before major infrastructure projects can proceed, particularly in sensitive locations such as Lamu, which is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Justice Onyango lifted the earlier restriction after identifying an error in the land parcel referenced in the applicants’ petition.

The judge explained that the petitioners had cited the wrong parcel of land and granted them permission to amend their filing to reflect the correct property.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until November 24, 2026, when the amended petition will be heard, while allowing additional interested parties to join the proceedings.

The number of petitioners could increase significantly, as lawyer George Wakahiu informed the court that approximately 700 additional Kenyan residents had indicated their intention to join the lawsuit.

Earlier court order restricted refinery activities

The Malindi Environment and Land Court had earlier issued an interim order on September 25, 2026, directing parties involved in the refinery’s land dispute to maintain the existing conditions on the contested property until a hearing scheduled for October 14.

Dangote Group, however, maintained that the court’s decision did not amount to a complete suspension of the project and insisted that preparations would continue within the limits of the directive.

“The court has not halted the groundbreaking ceremony of the refinery at this stage,” Dangote Group said in a statement.

The company acknowledged that certain activities at the project site could be affected by the restriction, but maintained that the refinery’s development plans remained in place.

Wednesday’s ruling follows the scheduled hearing and removes the earlier restriction after the court identified the error in the land description contained in the petition.

Dangote targets 2030 refinery commissioning

The Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals project is a $16 billion investment designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily, matching the capacity of Dangote’s existing refinery in Lagos, Nigeria.

Construction was formally launched on September 30, 2026, with the facility expected to be completed within 40 months and commissioning targeted for 2030.

Dangote has proposed offering East African countries a combined 30% equity stake in the refinery, with Kenya and Rwanda expressing interest in participating.

The Lagos refinery, which would be expanded to 1.4 million barrels per day, is already profitable.

According to its nine-month financial results ended September 30, 2026, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE reported a net profit of $4.73 billion, compared with a $117.2 million loss in the same period of 2025.

The company’s revenue also more than doubled to approximately $22.5 billion during the period, reflecting increased refining activity and stronger demand for petroleum products.