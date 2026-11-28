The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is seeking to secure a secondary listing for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, giving the Nigerian energy company access to South Africa’s capital market and a wider pool of institutional investors.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is seeking to secure a secondary listing for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, giving the Nigerian energy company access to South Africa’s capital market and a wider pool of institutional investors.

JSE Chief Executive Officer, Valdene Reddy, disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg Television on November 27, 2026, highlighting the exchange’s engagement with Dangote Group and Nigerian market authorities.

A Johannesburg listing would help the refinery diversify its shareholder base and attract South African institutional investors following its landmark initial public offering (IPO) in Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery eyes JSE secondary listing

The JSE has been working closely with Dangote Group and the Nigerian Exchange ahead of the refinery’s Nigerian IPO, which attracted applications worth approximately $4.3 billion, almost three times the base amount it sought to raise.

Reddy said a secondary listing in Johannesburg would be the preferred next step, although regulatory differences between Nigeria and South Africa would need to be addressed.

“The optimum would be to get to a secondary listing,” Reddy said, adding that regulatory alignment was necessary because Nigerian listing rules differ from those of South Africa.

She described the proposed listing as a high-priority item, noting that Dangote Refinery needed to broaden its shareholder base and attract more institutional investors globally.

“The South African institutional investor is one they are acutely aware of that they would like to attract,” Valdene Reddy said.

A Johannesburg listing would give the refinery access to one of Africa’s deepest capital markets. South African funds also operate under prudential limits on foreign investments, meaning an inward listing could allow them to invest in the refinery without using their offshore investment allocations.

However, the refinery would need to meet the JSE’s listing requirements, including a minimum 10% free float. Its Nigerian IPO involves the sale of 3.3% of its enlarged share capital, potentially rising to approximately 4.25% if the 30% overallotment option is fully exercised.

JSE strengthens African listing pipeline

The potential Dangote Refinery listing comes as the JSE intensifies efforts to attract companies through fresh IPOs, secondary listings and additional capital raises.

Reddy said the exchange’s listing pipeline was strong, although South Africa needed more economic catalysts to attract the volume of new listings seen in larger international markets.

The exchange is also targeting companies operating across Africa, with efforts focused on attracting fresh listings, secondary listings and additional capital raises.

Developments highlighted by the JSE include:

An expected IPO by an unnamed South African company in the first quarter.

271 listings at the end of 2025, down from 284 two years earlier, according to South African Reserve Bank data.

The secondary listing of Coca-Cola HBC AG, which introduced existing shares without raising additional capital.

Dangote’s broader African listing ambitions

The potential Johannesburg listing builds on Dangote Refinery’s earlier plans to expand its presence across African capital markets. In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that the company was considering listing its shares on multiple African stock exchanges to attract investors beyond Nigeria.

The plans involved collaboration between the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and other African exchanges, including the JSE, to facilitate cross-border listings and improve access to regional capital markets.

South African institutional investors have also shown interest in the refinery’s Nigerian IPO. In a November 13, 2026 report, Nairametrics disclosed that South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had applied for approximately $500 million worth of shares in the offering.

The proposed Johannesburg listing would therefore provide another route for South African investors to gain exposure to the refinery while supporting Dangote’s broader efforts to attract institutional investors across the continent.