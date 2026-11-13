South African, Nigerian pension funds seek $1 billion stake in Dangote Refinery IPO

Africa’s largest asset manager and Nigerian pension fund administrators have reportedly applied for nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, as institutional investors seek exposure to the company's landmark initial public offering (IPO).

Africa’s largest asset manager and Nigerian pension fund administrators have reportedly applied for nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, as institutional investors seek exposure to the company’s landmark initial public offering (IPO).

The reported allocations follow the refinery’s recently concluded IPO which attracted about $4.3 billion in subscription requests from 3.8 million susbscribers.

The offering values the refinery at approximately $50 billion, with proceeds expected to support plans to double its crude oil processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Friday, November 13, 2026, citing people familiar with the transaction, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Nigerian pension fund administrators are among the major institutional investors seeking shares.

Pension funds seek $1 billion stake

The Public Investment Corporation, which manages approximately $220 billion in assets, including pension savings belonging to South African government employees, reportedly applied for about $500 million worth of shares.

The investment request represents a significant institutional commitment to the refinery, which is seeking to expand its operations and strengthen its position in Africa’s petroleum industry.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, could consider selling part of his personal stake in the refinery through a secondary transaction to accommodate investor demand.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pension fund administrators operating under the Contributory Pension Scheme have reportedly applied for between $400 million and $500 million worth of shares.

Part of the Nigerian pension funds’ proposed investment was covered through an earlier private placement.

Nigeria’s pension industry currently serves approximately 11 million contributors across 20 pension funds, making the reported subscriptions a significant development for domestic institutional investment.

Neither Dangote nor the Public Investment Corporation commented on the reported applications.

PenCom waiver supports pension investments

The reported interest from Nigerian pension fund administrators follows an earlier regulatory decision allowing pension assets to be invested in the Dangote Refinery IPO.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) granted pension fund administrators a special waiver to participate in the offering. The one-off exemption relaxed certain investment restrictions, including requirements relating to corporate profitability and dividend history, in recognition of the refinery’s economic significance.

The refinery had also attracted substantial institutional investment ahead of its public offering. In July, Nairametrics reported that Dangote Refinery raised $2.5 billion through a private placement, strengthening its financing position ahead of the IPO. Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola also disclosed plans to invest $100 million in the refinery’s public offering.

In September, Nairametrics reported that Aliko Dangote would retain approximately 84.34% beneficial ownership of the refinery following the planned N2.15 trillion public offering, according to its prospectus. The ownership structure indicated that Dangote would maintain controlling interest despite opening the company to public investors.

More recently, on November 10, Nairametrics exclusively reported that the refinery’s IPO attracted N5.85 trillion in applications from nearly 3.8 million subscribers. Investors applied for approximately 11.15 billion shares, compared with the 4.1 billion shares initially offered at N525 each. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to approve the final share allotment on November 17.

Under the IPO prospectus, trading is scheduled to commence 15 business days after the allotment, potentially around December 8, although the company is targeting an earlier listing, subject to regulatory approvals.