Kenya has commenced crude oil drilling in the South Lokichar Basin, marking a major step towards commercial production, which is targeted to begin on December 1, 2026.

Kenya has commenced crude oil drilling in the South Lokichar Basin, marking a major step towards commercial production, which is targeted to begin on December 1, 2026.

The development was confirmed on November 20 by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who presided over the official spudding ceremony at the Amosing 1 well pad in Turkana County.

The first phase of the project, operated by Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ, will focus on four oil fields – Ngamia, Amosing, Twiga and Ekales – with an expected initial production capacity of more than 20,000 barrels per day.

Kenya begins South Lokichar oil drilling

The spudding ceremony followed the rigging, levelling and commissioning of the GW70 onshore drilling rig, leased from Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC), at the Amosing 1 and 2 oil fields.

Wandayi described the development as a historical milestone in Kenya’s efforts to become a commercial oil producer. He said the government was supporting the accelerated development of oil fields in Blocks T6 and T7, in line with the parliamentary-ratified Field Development Plan (FDP).

“This spudding event by the Government of Kenya’s contractor, Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ, marks a historical milestone ahead of first oil production,” Wandayi said.

He added that he was impressed by the professionalism and commitment of Gulf Energy and its contractors in meeting the targets outlined in the development plan.

The first phase will concentrate on the Ngamia, Amosing, Twiga and Ekales fields, collectively known as NEAT, as Kenya moves towards its December 1 production target.

Gulf Energy advances Kenya oil project

The development of the South Lokichar oil fields is supported by investments in drilling operations and infrastructure, with the government committing resources to improve connectivity in the oil-producing region.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the government was investing more than $184.6 million in infrastructure projects, including roads, to support development in the oil fields region and improve its socioeconomic standing.

Gulf Energy Managing Director Paul Limoh said the company was maintaining its project delivery schedule and preparing for production.

The initial 20,000 barrels per day will be transported by road to Mombasa for storage at Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited tank farms from December 1.

Production is expected to increase to 50,000 barrels per day in the second phase.

Gulf Energy has contracted Baker Hughes to provide Integrated Well Services, while SLB will deliver the Early Production Facility.

Limoh said the company was targeting six discoveries across Blocks T6 and T7, with an estimated recoverable resource of 326 million stock-tank barrels over a 25-year contract period.

Nigeria expands drilling as Kenya targets first oil

Nigeria has also recorded developments in its oil drilling activities, including NNPC’s commencement of drilling at the Ebenyi-1 well in Nasarawa State in March 2023, following an official spudding ceremony.

Unlike Nigeria, which is already an established crude oil producer, Kenya is preparing to enter commercial crude oil production.