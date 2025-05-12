The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed plans to resume crude oil drilling activities at the Kolmani oil field, located on the border between Bauchi and Gombe States, marking a return to operations after nearly two years of inactivity at the site.

This was made known by the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, during an interview with the BBC on Monday.

According to Ojulari, preparations are already underway to relaunch the project, which initially began during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will continue to work with the government in Kolmani and other areas. Besides the oil drilling work, we will also ensure that we complete the gas pipeline project from Ajaokuta to Kano.

“The projects would allow the previously closed businesses to be reopened so that they could continue to operate and open new ones.

“This will create benefits in the region, which will lead to the benefit of everyone because the wealth will grow. We have to go back and carry on with this work,” he stated

He emphasized that NNPCL is now ready to revive the project, which is expected to contribute significantly to national oil production and offer new economic opportunities for the northern region.

Ojulari noted that people in the region saw it as a step towards becoming a key player in the country’s oil and gas sector, which has long been dominated by the southern states.

The initiative to resume drilling in the North comes at a critical time when Nigeria, as a country, faces economic challenges, and it is also a part of broader efforts to boost domestic crude oil production and strengthen the country’s energy security.

What you should know

In 2019, NNPC announced the discovery of sweet crude, gas, and condensates at the Kolmani site between Gombe and Bauchi, after drilling 13,701 feet. This marked Northern Nigeria’s first major oil find, paving the way for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, according to Nairametrics.

Also, Nigeria, along with Ivory Coast and Mozambique, is expected to be the site of 10 new offshore drilling projects between 2026 and 2027. These projects are aimed at expanding deepwater oil exploration and strengthening the continent’s role in global energy supply.

The Executive Vice President of Upstream at NNPCL, Udobong Ntia, urged the use of third-party operators to revive idle or underperforming oil assets, saying the move could boost production and strengthen national revenue.