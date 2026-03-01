The arrival of a drilling rig at the Okoro Field marks more than the start of another offshore campaign for AMNI International Petroleum Development Company.

It represents a defining operational milestone for the Company, and a broader statement about the growing capability, capital strength and ambition of Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas operators.

The Okoro Field, a core producing asset within AMNI’s portfolio, is undergoing a development programme designed to optimise production performance, enhance reservoir management, sustain base output from the offshore asset, and increase peak production to over 12,000 b/d.

The three-well campaign forms part of AMNI’s broader five-year Strategic Development Plan, which prioritises production optimisation across established fields, accelerated oil development, and expanded gas commercialisation initiatives. Beyond Okoro, AMNI, alongside its partners, maintains a forward asset development portfolio representing an investment pipeline of over US$2.5 billion across oil and gas projects, with expected peak production exceeding 150,000 boe/d.

This capital commitment underscores AMNI’s continued focus on disciplined capital deployment within Nigeria’s upstream sector and reinforces Okoro’s role in sustaining stable production while enabling the next stage of portfolio expansion.

For AMNI, this is not a fly by night business; it is a disciplined development backed by over three decades of offshore operating experience. Established in 1993, the Company has played a pioneering role in indigenous offshore exploration and production. Over time, AMNI has built strong technical capabilities, maintained operational control of offshore infrastructure, and developed a track record of responsible asset management.

AMNI’s Chairman/CEO Chief (Dr.) Tunde J Afolabi (MFR) has consistently emphasised that sustainable growth for indigenous operators must be grounded in operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and long-term value creation. The mobilisation of the rig to Okoro therefore represents a tangible execution against strategy rather than symbolic expansion.

AMNI’s continued investment underscores its commitment to value creation for shareholder and partners, while reflecting confidence in the asset’s long-term potential and Nigeria’s upstream future. It also reinforces the Company’s contribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s aspiration to increase national production toward 3 million barrels per day, with indigenous operators playing an increasingly central role in

sustaining and expanding output.

The implications extend beyond AMNI itself. Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas industry has evolved significantly over the past two decades, moving from marginal field participation to full offshore development and operatorship. Indigenous companies are now critical to maintaining production levels, extending field life, and ensuring reinvestment within the domestic economy.

AMNI’s three-well campaign at Okoro demonstrates that indigenous operators are not only capable of acquiring assets, but of managing complex offshore drilling programmes, deploying substantial capital, and executing multi-year development strategies that integrate both oil and gas growth.

As Nigeria navigates a changing global energy landscape, the role of experienced local operators becomes even more important. Indigenous companies provide continuity, local employment, knowledge transfer, and long-term reinvestment in the domestic sector. The mobilisation at Okoro stands as a signal of resilience, confidence, and forward planning within Nigeria’s upstream industry.

Looking ahead, the Okoro campaign forms part of a wider corporate trajectory that includes advancement of the Tubu oil field and accelerated gas development initiatives. AMNI’s long-term strategy envisions a more integrated oil and gas portfolio, strengthening its contribution to national energy supply while positioning the Company for sustainable growth into the next decade.

As final pre-spud preparations are completed offshore, the arrival of the rig is both a practical operational step and a strategic statement. It affirms AMNI’s continued commitment to disciplined development, reinforces confidence in indigenous operatorship, and marks the beginning of another important chapter in Nigeria’s evolving energy story.