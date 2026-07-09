TCL Launches 2026 Product Lineup, Introduces SQD-Mini LED TVs to Nigeria

TCL, the Global No.1 Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV brand, 75 inches and above, according to OMDIA 2025, and the No.1 Mini LED TV brand locally by unit sales in H2 2025, continues to push the boundaries of display innovation with the launch of SQD-Mini LED technology in Nigeria.The launch marks a major […]

TCL, the Global No.1 Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV brand, 75 inches and above, according to OMDIA 2025, and the No.1 Mini LED TV brand locally by unit sales in H2 2025, continues to push the boundaries of display innovation with the launch of SQD-Mini LED technology in Nigeria.

The launch marks a major milestone for the local market, with TCL introducing SQD-Mini LED technology to Nigerian consumers for the first time.

This next generation display innovation delivers a major leap in brightness, contrast and colour precision, setting a new benchmark for premium home entertainment.

TCL also unveiled its latest range of Google Smart Home air conditioners and home appliances, further strengthening its connected home ecosystem in Nigeria.

A New Standard in Home Entertainment: Meet the C7L

At the forefront of TCL’s 2026 TV range is the TCL C7L, a premium display designed to showcase the potential of SQD-Mini LED technology. Building on the foundation of QD-Mini LED, SQD-Mini LED represents a significant step forward in display performance by enhancing the Mini LED backlight, quantum dot layer and panel level colour filtering.

Unlike RGB Mini LED, which changes the light source itself, SQD-Mini LED uses a refined blue LED backlight paired with newly formulated quantum dots and TCL’s proprietary Ultra Colour Filter. This helps improve colour accuracy, reduce colour crosstalk and enhance overall picture performance.

The TCL C7L is designed to bring flagship level viewing into more homes, offering up to 2,176 Precise Dimming Zones and up to 3,000 nits HDR peak brightness. This enables exceptional brightness, precise light control and vivid colour reproduction across a wide range of content.

This model is purpose-built for larger screens, making them ideal centrepieces for modern living rooms, and are engineered to perform exceptionally well in bright environments. For consumers, this translates into brighter images, deeper contrast, and more lifelike colour across everything from sport to gaming and streaming.

With advanced local dimming technology that helps reduce blooming, the C7L delivers deeper blacks, sharper highlights and impressive clarity across fast paced sports, high resolution gaming and cinematic streaming. The high HDR peak brightness also allows bright highlights, sunlight, explosions and night scenes to appear with stronger depth, detail and realism.

Purpose built for larger screens, the C7L is available from 65 inches to 98 inches, making it an ideal centrepiece for modern living rooms and larger home entertainment spaces. For consumers, this means brighter images, deeper contrast and more lifelike colour across sport, gaming, movies and everyday entertainment.

Premium Audio by Bang & Olufsen

The TCL C7L SQD-Mini LED TV features premium Audio by Bang & Olufsen, bringing more than a century of acoustic expertise into the home entertainment experience. Its built in speaker system and subwoofers are acoustically designed and custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers to deliver pure, balanced and immersive sound. With clear dialogue, rich bass and expansive surround performance, by bringing greater depth and realism to movies, live sport and gaming. The result is a more complete cinema like experience at home, where picture and sound work seamlessly together.

Expanding the Google Smart Home Ecosystem: Connected Aircon & Washing Machine

Beyond home entertainment, TCL continues to strengthen its connected home ecosystem with a new range of smart appliances designed around convenience, efficiency and modern living.

Leading the lineup is the new C5 washing machine range, including the C512WDG and C512FLG models, both equipped with TCL’s Super Drum Technology to deliver powerful, efficient and fabric friendly washing performance.

The new C5 range also brings smarter connected functionality into the home, with built in Wi Fi allowing users to control and monitor their washing machines remotely through the TCL Home app. Both models feature intelligent washing technology that automatically optimises water usage, temperature and cycle time based on the load, helping deliver efficient performance while protecting fabric care. Additional highlights include energy efficient operation, multiple specialised wash programmes for different fabric types, and a durable quiet motor designed for long term reliability, making everyday laundry simpler, smarter and more efficient.

Further expanding its home appliance portfolio, TCL has introduced the TCL P599CDBN 500 litre No Frost Inverter Cross Door Refrigerator with water dispenser. TCL also showcased its latest FreshIN 3.0 technology across its air conditioning range, from connected residential AC units to commercial systems. Designed to improve indoor air quality, FreshIN 3.0 draws in fresh outdoor air while pushing stale air out through a quadruple filtration system, helping reduce pollutants, odours and airborne particles. The result is a cleaner, fresher indoor environment, especially overnight, so users can wake up to healthier and more breathable air.

Driving Innovation and Accessibility in Nigeria

With its 2026 lineup, TCL continues to reinforce its commitment to bringing world class innovation to Nigerian consumers, combining advanced technology with competitive pricing to make premium home entertainment and smart living experiences more accessible.

“Nigerian consumers deserve the very best in picture quality and home technology without the premium price tag. As the first to bring SQD-Mini LED technology to the local market, we are proud to deliver exceptional brightness, cinema grade colour accuracy, precise light control and immersive audio at prices that make true flagship performance more accessible than ever before,” said Daniel Ray, Director of Sales for West Africa at TCL MEABG.

“With our new range of TVs and connected home appliances, we are focused on delivering smarter, more immersive and more accessible technology that enhances how people live, connect and experience entertainment at home.”

Availability

TCL is committed to making premium technology more accessible to Nigerian consumers. The full 2026 TCL product lineup is now available for purchase at SIMS Nigeria and other leading retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com/westafrica/en.