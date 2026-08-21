Intellectual Property Workshop strengthens U.S.-Nigeria commercial ties in Music Industry

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos convened more than 120 intellectual property (IP) policymakers, lawyers, music executives, artists, producers, distributors, and other creative industry stakeholders for a three-day workshop exploring how stronger IP protection can unlock investment, expand revenues, and create new commercial opportunities for American businesses and Nigeria’s rapidly growing music industry.

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos convened more than 120 intellectual property (IP) policymakers, lawyers, music executives, artists, producers, distributors, and other creative industry stakeholders for a three-day workshop exploring how stronger IP protection can unlock investment, expand revenues, and create new commercial opportunities for American businesses and Nigeria’s rapidly growing music industry.

The United States brings decades of experience in building a music industry that has turned American creativity into a global economic force. As part of the U.S. Mission’s celebration of 250 years of independence, this workshop, titled “IP for Growth in Africa: Lagos Music Industry Workshop,” provided an opportunity to highlight American excellence and experience in the creative sector while learning from the extraordinary talent and innovation coming out of Nigeria.

At the closing ceremony of the workshop, U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth underscored the growing commercial partnership between the American and Nigerian music industries, noting that U.S. record labels including Universal Music Group, EMPIRE, Sony, and Warner Music Group, as well as platforms such as YouTube, Meta, and Apple Music, have helped Nigerian artists reach global audiences generate revenue, attract investment, and create jobs across the creative value chain.

“The United States sees Nigeria’s music industry not only as a powerful cultural force, but as a significant trade and investment opportunity. As Afrobeats reaches more listeners around the world, we will continue to see more American music companies work with more Nigerian artists, labels, publishers, platforms, and other creative businesses,” Consul General Hudspeth said.

He emphasized that strong IP protection and enforcement are essential to creating the certainty that U.S. music companies need to enter partnerships, finance projects, develop new markets, and invest for the long term.

“For Nigeria, strong IP protection gives U.S. investors greater confidence, gives creators greater control over their work, and creates the conditions for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic to invest, partner, and grow,” Consul General Hudspeth added.

The event was organized in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); the U.S. Mission in Geneva; and the Nigerian alumni of the American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), a U.S. government exchange program implemented in partnership with the Recording Academy, the organization behind the GRAMMY Awards.

The 10 Nigerian alumni of the AMMP exchange program brought their U.S. and Nigerian music industry experience, insights, and professional networks to the discussions, while panelists highlighted partnerships, such as Universal Music Group-Mavin and EMPIRE-YBNL, as models of U.S.-Nigeria commercial collaboration that have helped propel Nigerian Afrobeats to global audiences, expanding market access, while creating new revenue streams that benefit both countries.

Speakers and panelists at the event, including National Council for Arts and Culture Director General Obi Asika; Nigeria Copyright Commission Director General Dr. John Asein; World Intellectual Property Organization Nigeria Country Office Director Dr. Tobi Moody; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; and representatives of leading American music companies operating in Nigeria, examined the legal and commercial foundations of a sustainable music industry.

They discussed topics covering copyright ownership, royalty systems, IP enforcement, licensing, contracts, music monetization, streaming, publishing, and international market access.

The U.S. government is committed to supporting bilateral and multilateral initiatives such as this workshop to bring together the music industry professionals who innovate, create, and build, as well as policymakers and industry leaders to discuss building a sustainable music business that enjoys strong IP protections.