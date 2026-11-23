The Federal Government plans to complete payment of the outstanding N3.3 trillion power sector debt owed to Generation Companies (GenCos) by 2027, according to the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe.

The Federal Government plans to complete payment of the outstanding N3.3 trillion power sector debt owed to Generation Companies (GenCos) by 2027, according to the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe.

Tegbe disclosed this during an exclusive interview on Arise News on Monday, November 23, 2027, while discussing the challenges facing the power sector.

He said most GenCos had accepted the negotiated N3.3 trillion settlement from the initial N6 trillion debt, adding that the President Bola Tinubu administration had paid N1.23 trillion of the agreed amount within approximately 18 months. The government is considering alternative settlement arrangements, including using gas royalties and corporate income tax to offset part of the outstanding obligations.

FG targets 2027 GenCo debt settlement

Tegbe said the government was exploring different options to clear the outstanding debt, including offsetting royalties and corporate income tax owed by the companies against their claims.

He also said the government was negotiating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to reduce the cost of gas supplied to GenCos.

“I’m an accountant also. If you carry debt in your books, sometimes some of those debts, you make provision for them. You are Nigerians also. Let’s give Nigerians power. You have also been in the business for a long time. Let’s share in these debts. And it was negotiated.

“It would be unfair to go out and start to castigate Mr. President after you were in the room and you agreed.”

When asked about GenCos that were not present during the negotiations, Tegbe maintained that most of the companies, particularly the major ones, had participated in the discussions and accepted the settlement.

“Most of them were in the room. The most important ones were in the room. They agreed N3.3 trillion, today, we have paid N1.23 trillion. Honestly speaking, N1.23 trillion in this economy in a split of about one and a half years.

“And we’re on track to finish paying the rest next year. Because we are looking at different ways to settle it. Two, three ways we are looking at this, again, is that these companies pay royalties.

“We want to net off royalties against the debt you have. There’s no point taking money with one hand and giving it with the other hand. So, let’s net it off.

“Corporate income tax, we can net it off. We are negotiating with them. They are in agreement that we can take that route as long as we will.

“We’re also sitting down with NNPC to say, gas for power. Can we look at how we can cut down the cost to GenCos, to the gas suppliers? Because we own this gas. It’s our comparative advantage.”

The minister said these measures would help the government settle the outstanding obligations while reducing the financial pressure on the electricity sector.

Government explores debt offset options

Tegbe identified the heavy debts owed to GenCos, particularly for gas supplied to power generation companies, as one of the biggest challenges affecting the electricity sector.

He said the government had to balance competing national priorities rather than commit all available public funds to settling power sector obligations.

“The second thing is that the GenCos’ debts is one big reason why we’re still struggling. I’ve said this several times on behalf of Mr. President. One of the biggest challenges we have in the power sector today is the debts that we owe GenCos.

“We’re owing GenCos for gas supply to the tune of N6 trillion. I will not even support Mr. President taking all the money we have for only one sector. We have challenges in education, we have challenges in health. We have challenges in agriculture. So Mr. President has to balance all these things.”

The minister also said the Tinubu administration had strengthened Nigeria’s economic position, including its reserves, which he said could support borrowing for productive sectors.

He maintained that resolving the debts owed to GenCos was critical to addressing liquidity challenges and improving electricity supply.

What you should know

The Federal Government in July 2026 launched a N729 billion bond under the second series of its Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to GenCos.

The bond issuance followed the government’s deployment of approximately N501 billion under the first series in February 2026 to settle part of the verified obligations.

The first series comprised N300 billion in cash and N201 billion in non-cash bond instruments.

The programme was designed to address the liquidity crisis in Nigeria’s electricity market, restore the commercial viability of the sector and improve investor confidence across the electricity value chain.

The latest plan to clear the remaining N3.3 trillion by 2027 represents another step in the government’s efforts to address the financial obligations weighing on the power sector.