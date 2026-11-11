Nigeria meets OPEC oil production quota for sixth straight month despite October decline

Nigeria recorded average daily crude oil and condensate production of 1,687,710 barrels per day in October 2026.

Nigeria recorded average daily crude oil and condensate production of 1,687,710 barrels per day in October 2026.

This is according to data released on Wednesday by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in a statement signed by Eniola Akinkuotu, its Head of Media and Corporate Communications.

The commission’s figures also show that daily production peaked at 1.79 million barrels per day (bpd), while the lowest output during the month was 1.60 million bpd.

In crude oil terms, excluding condensates, Nigeria averaged 1.51 million bpd in October, equivalent to about 101% of its 1.5 million bpd production quota set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Nigeria sustains six-month OPEC quota streak

The October figures mark the sixth consecutive month Nigeria has met its OPEC crude oil production quota, following average output of 1.53 million bpd in May, 1.55 million bpd in June, 1.51 million bpd in July, 1.50 million bpd in August and 1.53 million bpd in September.

Nigeria had also met its OPEC quota for the fifth consecutive month in September, when crude oil production rose to 1.53 million bpd from 1.50 million bpd in August.

Despite maintaining its quota compliance, crude oil production declined by 1.7% month-on-month in October. OPEC had yet to release its monthly oil market report for October as of the time of filing this report.

The NUPRC attributed the recent production performance to improved operational stability, higher production uptime and more efficient crude evacuation.

Forcados leads October oil production

A breakdown of average daily crude oil and condensate production by terminals and streams shows that Forcados recorded the highest output in October, followed closely by Bonny.

Forcados Terminal recorded an average of 318.49 thousand barrels per day.

Bonny Terminal accounted for 311.02 thousand barrels per day.

Qua Iboe recorded 173.97 thousand barrels per day.

Escravos posted an average of 134.67 thousand barrels per day.

Bonga recorded 106.65 thousand barrels per day.

The commission said the figures reflect the efforts of operators and industry stakeholders to improve operational efficiency, maintain asset integrity and strengthen production reliability across Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

Nigeria’s oil production outlook

The Dangote Group has projected that Nigeria’s crude oil production could rise to 1.72 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2026, with average output expected to reach 1.62 million bpd for the full year.

The projection points to the possibility of higher production before the end of the year, although it remains a forecast rather than a reported production figure.

Meanwhile, OPEC has lowered its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2026, cutting its forecast by more than 70%, from 1.4 million bpd to 400,000 bpd.

The revised forecast reflects weaker-than-expected demand growth during the year.