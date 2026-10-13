Nigeria’s oil output hits 1.53 million bpd, maintains OPEC quota for fifth month

Nigeria maintained compliance with its production quota set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for the fifth consecutive month in September, as crude oil output rose to 1.53 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.50 million bpd in August.

Nigeria maintained compliance with its production quota set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for the fifth consecutive month in September, as crude oil output rose to 1.53 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.50 million bpd in August.

This is according to OPEC’s monthly oil market report released on Tuesday, which showed an increase in Nigeria’s crude production during the month.

The latest figures follow improvements in output during the third quarter of 2026, although production levels have varied across the year.

Nigeria’s crude output rises in September

OPEC data showed that Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.512 million bpd in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 1.525 million bpd in the second quarter.

Production averaged 1.388 million bpd in the first quarter, reflecting a stronger output level in the subsequent quarters.

Nigeria’s crude oil production has improved over the past two years, rising from an average of 1.345 million barrels per day in 2024 to 1.432 million bpd in 2025.

Output averaged 1.512 million bpd in the third quarter of 2026, while September production increased to 1.530 million bpd from 1.500 million bpd in August.

The September increase marks a further improvement in Nigeria’s crude oil production, while the country continues to maintain compliance with its OPEC quota.

Nigeria targets higher oil production

Nigeria’s broader oil production figures have also shown signs of improvement. In August, combined crude oil and condensate production rose by 0.4% to approximately 1.678 million bpd, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as previously reported by Nairametrics.

The Dangote Group has projected that Nigeria’s crude oil production could rise to 1.72 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2026, with average output expected to reach 1.62 million bpd for the full year.

The projection points to the possibility of further gains in production before the end of the year, although the forecast remains distinct from the actual output figures reported by OPEC.

Elsewhere among OPEC members, Algeria averaged 1.007 million bpd, Congo recorded 300,000 bpd, and Libya produced 1.391 million bpd, according to the OPEC.

OPEC cuts global oil demand forecast

The improvement in Nigeria’s production comes as OPEC has lowered its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2026.

The cartel cut its forecast by more than 70%, from 1.4 million bpd to 400,000 bpd, reflecting weaker-than-expected demand growth during the year.

The decision came as Saudi Arabia faces renewed drone and missile threats following deadly attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

The revised outlook provides a wider market context for Nigeria’s production gains, as the country seeks to increase output while remaining within its OPEC production quota.