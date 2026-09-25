TotalEnergies launches the Ima Gas Development to Supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant

TotalEnergies (40%, operator), together with its partner AMNI (60%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Ima gas field, straddling the OML 112 and 117 offshore licenses in Nigeria.Located in shallow waters close to Bonny Island, Ima gas field will be developed with a single platform, connected through a 22 […]

TotalEnergies (40%, operator), together with its partner AMNI (60%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Ima gas field, straddling the OML 112 and 117 offshore licenses in Nigeria.

Located in shallow waters close to Bonny Island, Ima gas field will be developed with a single platform, connected through a 22 km pipeline to Nigeria LNG (15%, TotalEnergies). Production start-up is expected in 2028, with a plateau of 350 million cubic feet per day (representing over 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day).

Once on stream, the Ima field will supply about one-third of the gas required for the ongoing Nigeria LNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the liquefaction plant capacity from 22 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 30 Mtpa.

Ima is a low-cost and low-emissions development, with a simplified platform design, electric power supply from shore, no flaring, and permanent methane detection and monitoring.

Developed in partnership with the Nigerian company AMNI, Ima project is characterized by strong Nigerian content, with all key contractors being local companies. It will also contribute to local community development, with around 60% of the workforce expected to be sourced from host communities during the project development.

“We are very pleased to announce the FID for the Ima gas project, marking a new milestone in the deployment of our integrated gas strategy in Nigeria. After the Ubeta project sanctioned in 2024 and expected to start-up next year, Ima demonstrates again our ability to unlock new low-cost and low-emissions gas resources, following the incentives introduced by the Nigerian Government for non-associated gas developments”, said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “This new project will contribute significantly to Nigeria LNG gas supply and create lasting value for its partners and for Nigeria.”

“IMA is a project for Nigerians, by Nigerians. From our partner AMNI and our project teams to our contractors and financial partners, Nigerians are at the heart of this development. The project reflects our long-term commitment to Nigeria and our ambition to develop the country’s gas resources responsibly. By combining a low-emissions design with strong Nigerian content and meaningful opportunities for host communities, IMA will support Nigeria LNG’s expansion while creating enduring value for Nigeria and our partners,” said Matthieu Bouyer, Country Chair and Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.