Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, gantry price by N125 per litre to N1,595, down from N1,720, in its latest petroleum product price adjustment.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, gantry price by N125 per litre to N1,595, down from N1,720, in its latest petroleum product price adjustment.

According to a TVC News report, the refinery communicated the revised price to its customers, with the new rate taking immediate effect.

The reduction represents a 7.27% decrease in the previous gantry price, with the refinery also confirming that customers would receive corresponding credits through their ledger accounts.

The adjustment comes after the refinery recently reduced its petrol gantry price to N1,060 per litre.

Diesel Drops to N1,595 Per Litre

The latest adjustment is expected to ease procurement costs for petroleum marketers and bulk consumers purchasing Automotive Gas Oil directly from the refinery.

According to the report, the refinery informed customers that the revised gantry price would take effect immediately, while corresponding credits arising from the reduction would be reflected in their ledger accounts.

The N125 reduction represents a 7.27% decrease from the previous gantry price of N1,720 per litre.

Customers purchasing diesel from the refinery are expected to receive corresponding credits through their ledger accounts.

The refinery said further details regarding the credits would be communicated to customers, providing additional information on how the price adjustment would be reflected in their accounts.

A check by Nairametrics at a retail outlet also showed that diesel price had dropped from N2,180 per litre to N1,750 per litre.

The adjustment marks another change in the downstream petroleum market, where suppliers continue to review product prices in response to market conditions.

Diesel Price Cut Offers Business Relief

The reduction could provide some relief to petroleum marketers and businesses that depend on diesel for daily operations, particularly those purchasing fuel in bulk for transportation, power generation and industrial activities.

The latest cut comes amid downward movements in diesel prices across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, as suppliers continue to adjust their rates.

Petroleum marketers purchasing diesel from the refinery could benefit from the lower gantry price, particularly those buying large volumes for distribution to businesses and consumers.

Industrial operators and manufacturers that rely on diesel for power generation may benefit from lower fuel procurement costs.

Logistics companies and businesses dependent on diesel for transportation and daily operations could experience some relief if the lower prices are passed on to end users.

Bulk consumers may also see reductions in procurement expenses if other suppliers adjust their prices in line with the refinery’s revised rate.

The adjustment could influence depot prices and the cost of diesel to end users, depending on how quickly downstream marketers reflect the reduction in their selling prices.

However, the extent of the relief available to consumers will depend on how suppliers respond to the revised gantry price and whether the reduction is reflected across retail and depot markets.

What you should know

The latest diesel price reduction follows previous adjustments by Dangote Petroleum Refinery as it continues to review the prices of refined petroleum products.

In May 2026, the refinery announced a reduction in the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), reinforcing its commitment to improving affordability and supporting economic activities across Nigeria.

Under that adjustment, the refinery reduced the ex-depot price of petrol to N1,250 per litre from N1,275, while diesel was cut to N1,700 per litre from N1,800.

The price review came amid the refinery’s efforts to improve supply efficiency, deepen domestic refining and provide cost relief to consumers and businesses that depend heavily on petroleum products for transportation, power generation and industrial operations.

The latest adjustment further reduces the refinery’s diesel gantry price to N1,595 per litre, offering another potential cost reduction for marketers and bulk buyers.