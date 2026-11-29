The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commissioned a Concrete Weight Coating (CWC) plant operated by Monarch Alloys Limited in Ikorodu, Lagos State, as the company disclosed an investment of approximately $80 million in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commissioned a Concrete Weight Coating (CWC) plant operated by Monarch Alloys Limited in Ikorodu, Lagos State, as the company disclosed an investment of approximately $80 million in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The development was announced by the NCDMB in a statement on its official X account on Sunday.

The facility is the second phase of Monarch Alloys’ pipe coating investment in Nigeria, following the commissioning of its 3-Layer Polyethylene (3LPE) coating plant last year. It is expected to serve demand for specialised pipeline services across offshore, onshore and gas transmission projects.

Monarch Alloys discloses $80 million investment

Chairman of Monarch Alloys Limited, Atul Chaudhary, disclosed that the company had invested approximately $80 million in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry as it commissioned the new concrete weight coating plant.

The facility was commissioned on Thursday by NCDMB’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Esueme Kikile, who represented the Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kikile said the completion of the second phase within about 12 months of the first facility’s commissioning demonstrated the impact of the Board’s interventions in developing local capacity for the oil and gas industry. He also noted that several oil and gas projects expected to commence from 2027 would require coated pipes for offshore, onshore and gas transmission operations.

The NCDMB said in its statement:

“The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local companies to expand in-country capacities for the oil and gas industry as Monarch Alloys Limited commissioned its Concrete Weight Coating (CWC) plant in Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

Kikile said the Board remained committed to its mandate under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, which provides for the development of local companies and personnel to participate in the industry.

He added that the NCDMB was implementing its 10-year strategic roadmap and improving its processes to make it easier for indigenous companies to participate in industry activities. He also urged operators to patronise local facilities, arguing that greater use of domestic capacity would support economic development and contribute to the Federal Government’s target of producing three million barrels of crude oil per day by 2030.

Monarch Alloys plans local pipe manufacturing

Chaudhary said the company had completed several 3LPE coating projects, delivering within schedule and meeting the required quality standards. The newly commissioned concrete weight coating plant represents the second phase of its investment in the country.

He explained that Monarch Alloys initially planned to establish a pipe mill in Nigeria but decided to begin with coating services before moving into local pipe manufacturing.

The company intends to eventually manufacture oil and gas pipes locally, noting that Nigeria currently lacks a pipe mill dedicated to producing pipes for the industry.

Concrete weight coating involves applying a layer of concrete to underwater pipelines to prevent them from floating. Other coating processes protect pipes against corrosion and extend their service life.

Monarch Alloys currently provides 3LPE, three-layer polypropylene (3LPP), fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE) and concrete weight coating services.

The company also plans to introduce five-layer polypropylene (5LPP) coating, which provides thermal insulation for deep offshore pipelines. Its expansion plans include an American Petroleum Institute (API) threading facility and a plant for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG).

NCDMB pushes local oil and gas manufacturing

The commissioning comes amid the NCDMB’s efforts to deepen local manufacturing and participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas supply chain.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Board had called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other oil and gas operators to increase local manufacturing and utilisation of line pipes. The push is aimed at expanding domestic participation and reducing reliance on imported equipment.

In February 2025,Nairametrics also reported that Africoat Nigeria Limited had invested $42 million in a Lagos facility for corrosion and concrete weight coating of oil and gas pipelines

The development of local pipe coating facilities is relevant to Nigeria’s offshore and gas infrastructure projects, which require specialised pipelines to transport crude oil and natural gas.

Monarch Alloys’ planned move into pipe manufacturing would extend its operations beyond coating services into another segment of the domestic oil and gas supply chain.